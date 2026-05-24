BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Tottenham vs Everton, EPL Final Day

Months ago, the prospect of Tottenham’s relegation was mere banter. Now, Spurs (-110) could go down as they host Everton (+270) in the Premier League Finale at 11:00am ET. New players who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and make a bet can get up to $1000 in bonuses.

BetMGM Bonus Code

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 5/24/2026

If your bet ($100 max) on this game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium settles as a loss, you can get your stake back and repeat this offer for nine more days. The stakes couldn’t be higher for Tottenham, who need a result to ensure they don’t go down to the EFL Championship.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Start by downloading the BetMGM app on your mobile device or tablet. Use the link on this page to do so. Otherwise, go to BetMGM’s website To start the account creation process, click the “Sign Up” button on BetMGM’s homepage Enter all of the required personal information and the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Finish making your account, validate it, and fund your account with a qualifying deposit of $10 or more Then, place your first sports bet by risking up to $100 on the market of your choice If your bet doesn’t win, you’ll receive your stake back in No Sweat Tokens. You can get up to $1000 in bonus bets from this promotion by making qualifying bets once each day during the ten-day promotional period, which starts after account creation The bonus bets are valid for one week and non-withdrawable

Only available for new BetMGM users (21+) in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

While Tottenham are at risk of relegation, it all depends on West Ham. If the Hammers don’t defeat Leeds United, Spurs will stay up no matter what. Still, our soccer expert will discuss whether Tottenham will grab a result to nullify West Ham’s.

Tottenham vs Everton - 5/24 11:00 AM ET

Just one year after winning the Europa League, Tottenham (-110) could face the drop if they don’t defeat Everton (+270) today at 11:00am ET (NBC, Peacock). Spurs’ abysmal 2-6-10 record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

Still, the performances have improved under Roberto De Zerbi, as Tottenham have only lost one of the previous five matches. Meanwhile, Everton are winless in their previous six games, and haven’t won away from home since the end of February.

A draw (+270) would be enough to keep Tottenham up, and has good value. In fact, Tottenham have drawn each of their last two home matches. Today’s match is going to feel like a cup final for the hosts, and defensive solidity will be the name of the game.

After conceding 2.5 goals per game in the six matches before De Zerbi was hired, Spurs have only conceded 1.2 goals per game with De Zerbi at the helm. Spurs striker Richarlison (+125 to score) has also found the net in two of the preceding three matches.

Expect a low-scoring game (under 2.5 goals at +100) in which Tottenham avoids defeat (-375) to escape an embarrassing relegation.

Full BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions