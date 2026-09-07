BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for SMU vs Florida State, NCAAF

Down in Tallahassee, #19 SMU (-3) takes on Florida State in a 7:30pm ET ACC matchup. Before these conference foes face off at Doak Campbell Stadium, sign up using the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and bet on the game for up to $1000 in bonuses over 10 days.

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Since joining the ACC, SMU has gone 6-2 on the road in conference play. The Mustangs are -150 moneyline favorites tonight at Florida State, which has been disappointing in recent seasons. The Seminoles did pick up a win over New Mexico State last Saturday, though.

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Back for a fifth season, SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings will lead the Mustangs into Tallahassee, where Florida State is tough to beat even with a lackluster roster. With SMU favored, check out our NCAAF expert’s picks below:

#19 SMU vs Florida State - 9/7 7:30 PM ET

SMU (-3) heads to Doak Campbell Stadium for a high-profile ACC clash against Florida State (ESPN). The Mustangs have failed to cover the spread in back-to-back season openers, but fifth-year senior QB Kevin Jennings brings a wealth of experience.

Jennings threw multiple TD passes in nine of 13 games in 2025-26 and is at -165 odds to do so again tonight. However, he failed to throw a TD and posted three interceptions in the Holiday Bowl victory against Arizona.

The crowd could get to Jennings and SMU, even if Florida State is weaker on paper. Takeaways could build momentum for Florida State and dual-threat QB Ashton Daniels. Bet on Daniels to score a TD at +130 odds, as he’s totaled three rushing scores in his last three starts.

FSU’s Mike Norvell is basically coaching for his job tonight in front of a home crowd. Florida State should be motivated, and it also won and covered as 13.5-point underdogs last season in the opener against Alabama. Florida State’s moneyline, at +125 odds, shows decent value.

Go with under 53.5 points (-112), as both offenses could take some time to get going.

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