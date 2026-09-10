BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for 49ers vs Rams, NFL TNF

Divisional rivals open up their seasons in Australia as the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) meet at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 8:35pm ET. Before the game kicks off, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and place a bet to unlock up to $1000 in bonuses.

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These teams split their meetings last season, but the Rams, who were aggressive in the offseason, have emerged victorious in four of the last five. The Rams added DE Myles Garrett in a blockbuster trade and brought DT Aaron Donald out of retirement to bolster their defense.

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First, use this link to download the BetMGM app. You can claim this offer through the app or the website Then, hit the “Sign Up” button on the homepage and begin entering your personal details To remain qualified for this offer, enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET in the appropriate field Once you’ve set up your account and verified it, make a deposit worth at least $10 Start by placing a bet of up to $100 on any sporting event on each of the first ten days after opening your account. Only your first wager each day will qualify for this offer At the end of the 10-day offer period, you will receive your stake back for all qualifying bets that lost. You can receive up to $1000 in bonus bets from this offer Bonus bets may not be redeemed for cash and expire after seven days

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Ahead of this NFC West matchup between the 49ers and Rams in Australia, check out our favorite picks and parlays:

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams - 9/10 8:35 PM ET

In the first of nine international NFL games this season, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) face off in Melbourne, Australia at 8:35 PM ET (Netflix). While the Niners arrived in Australia last week, the Rams have just around 24 hours to adjust.

That jet lag could affect the Rams, who have the NFL’s strongest roster on paper. While the Rams improved their pass rush, with the likes of Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald, the 49ers are finally nearing full strength after an injury-plagued 2025. I lean towards the Niners +3.5 (-108).

When these teams last met, they combined for 68 points, and the 49ers were missing starting quarterback Brock Purdy. Both offenses are excellent, and I’m more confident about over 48.5 points (-108) than the spread.

49ers vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

It’s no secret that 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the focal point of the offense. Effective as both a pass-catcher and a runner, McCaffrey put up 82 and 66 receiving yards in two games against the Rams last season.

With Rams DE Myles Garrett, who set the NFL’s single-season sack record in 2025, lurking, the Niners could opt for even more short passing plays. That would obviously benefit McCaffrey, who averaged 54.4 receiving yards last season.

McCaffrey over 40.5 receiving yards (-115) tonight is a no-brainer. Combine that with over 48.5 points and Niners +3.5 for a potential +400 Same Game Parlay return.

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