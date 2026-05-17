BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Newcastle vs West Ham, EPL

Following a 1-0 loss to Arsenal last Sunday, West Ham (+220) head to Newcastle (+105) in their bid to avoid relegation. Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk up to $100 on your bet on this 12:30pm ET Premier League match for up to $1000 in bonuses over 10 days.

BetMGM Bonus Code

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 5/17/2026

You’ll get your stake back if your bet loses as No Sweat Bet Tokens, and you may use this offer each of the first ten days your account is open. Heading into this match, 18th-placed West Ham are two points from safety with two games remaining and desperately need a win.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

First, follow the link provided to download the BetMGM app on your mobile device. You can also sign up on BetMGM’s website Initiate the sign-up process and fill in the requested personal details. Crucially, enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Then, complete account setup and verify your account. Proceed to make a qualifying deposit of $10+ On the first day your account is open, stake up to $100 on your first sports bet. If your qualifying bet loses, you’ll get the amount you risked back in bonus bets You may repeat this offer during each of the next nine days, but only one bet per day qualifies. By the end of ten days, you could receive up to $1000 in No Sweat Bet Tokens The bonus bets associated with this promotion expire after one week. Bonus bets have no redeemable cash value

This bonus offer is only available for new players (21+) in any of the following states or districts: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

West Ham’s last away victory was over two months ago, but now the stakes are as high as they’ve ever been. Our soccer expert will discuss whether West Ham can escape the relegation zone when they take on Newcastle and share some of the best bets from the match.

Newcastle United vs West Ham United - 5/17 12:30 PM ET

Going for back-to-back home victories for the first time in over four months, Newcastle United (+105) host a relegation-threatened West Ham at St James’ Park at 12:30pm ET (USA Network). Over the past five games, West Ham (+220) have won more points than Newcastle.

Still, the Hammers haven’t won away from home in over two months. They’ll need to be wary of Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes (+195 to score) as the winger has found the net in back-to-back games.

Even so, Newcastle haven’t kept a clean sheet at St James’ Park since January. There’s certainly an opportunity for West Ham to get a result, and three points are imperative. West Ham’s captain, Jarrod Bowen (+225 to score), should play a key role.

Bowen leads the Hammers with eight Premier League goals and has put a shot on target in back-to-back matches. You can get -145 odds on him to extend his shot on target streak to three games.

Notably, both teams have scored in each of Newcastle’s previous nine matches at St James’ Park in all competitions.

Today, go with a Same Game Parlay of West Ham to win or draw and both teams to score at +140 combined odds.

Full BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions