Mexico vs Colombia Predictions: Diaz to fire Los Cafeteros to victory

Our betting expert expects a good game with goals for each team, as well as Luis Diaz to strike in a Colombia win.

Best Predictions for Mexico vs Colombia

Colombia - Moneyline @ +150 with bet365

Luis Diaz to score anytime @ +188 with bet365

BTTS - Yes @ -110 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Colombia to triumph in Texas

These two sides are relatively evenly matched, although a couple of key absentees in the Mexican camp could tilt this contest towards Colombia.

Mexico will be without their captain Edson Alvarez, as well as their key striker Raul Jimenez. Those were the two scorers in their 2-1 Gold Cup victory over the United States in the summer. Without Jimenez, who has scored 43 goals for his country in 119 appearances, their goal threat will be much reduced.

The South Americans are well blessed in that department. Despite a declining club career, James Rodriguez continues to turn it on whenever he plays for the national side. Meanwhile, Suarez faces strong competition from the in-form Real Betis striker Cucho Hernandez.

Mexico vs Colombia Prediction 1: Colombia - Moneyline @ +150 with bet365

Diaz to continue good form

While Rodriguez is still the talisman for this side on some levels, Colombia’s best player is Luis Diaz. The ex-Liverpool winger has made a flying start to his career at Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old has scored five goals and registered four assists in his first six appearances in the Bundesliga.

That includes a brace against Eintracht Frankfurt last time out, when he also assisted the other goal in a 3-0 win. That should send Diaz into the international break in good spirits.

He also finished World Cup qualifying as the second-highest scorer in South America with seven goals, a tally bettered by only Leo Messi. You can back Diaz to score anytime with an implied probability of 34.8% this weekend.

Mexico vs Colombia Prediction 2: Luis Diaz to score anytime @ +188 with bet365

Both teams to get on the scoresheet

Colombia do have one or two weak points in their defence. They let in 18 goals during World Cup qualifying, which was more than any of the other top-six teams in South America. Their full-backs like to push forward, while they’re struggling to find a successor to the now 37-year-old David Ospina in goal.

Even without Jimenez, Mexico should still carry a threat in this game. They’ve only failed to score in two of their 12 internationals in 2025. The Fulham striker’s absence may present another opportunity to Milan’s Santiago Gimenez, who came off the bench to score against South Korea last time out.

With Colombia’s last match ending in a nine-goal thriller, there may be value in backing both teams to score, with an implied probability of 52.4%.

Mexico vs Colombia Prediction 3: BTTS - Yes @ -110 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Colombia enjoyed life in the last international break, scoring nine goals in their final two World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Venezuela.

Sporting forward Luis Suarez fired in four goals to seal a remarkable 6-3 win against the latter. That result ensured Los Cafeteros finished in third place in the South American section of qualifying for next summer’s tournament.

Mexico will be one of three co-hosts at the 2026 World Cup. They are unbeaten in nine matches heading into this fixture. However, they could only draw friendlies against South Korea and Japan last month, having won the Concacaf Gold Cup in July.

Probable lineups for Mexico vs Colombia

Mexico expected lineup: Malagon, Gallardo, Vasquez, Montes, J. Sanchez, Ruiz, Pineda, Rodriguez, Vega, Gimenez, Lozano

Colombia expected lineup: Mier, Mojica, Lucumi, D. Sanchez, Munoz, Rios, Lerma, Quintero, Diaz, Suarez, J. Rodriguez