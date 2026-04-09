Man City vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Pep Guardiola’s side on the march

City and Spurs both impressed on the opening day of the season, but it’s the hosts who are expected to come out on top in this one.

Best bets for Man City vs Tottenham

Manchester City to win and Over 2.5 goals @ -111 with bet365

Manchester City to score in both halves @ +120 with bet365

Erling Haaland as Anytime Goalscorer@ -175 with bet365

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the bet365 promo code

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

One for the neutrals

This game is one that will attract attention from fans and neutrals alike. Both sides have made some interesting signings over the summer, and their opening-day performances were quite entertaining. City’s four goals against Wolves and Spurs’ three against Burnley suggest both teams are capable of scoring.

Guardiola’s men are undoubtedly the better team on paper, and they are expected to come out on top - but Tottenham can cause problems. Mohammed Kudus in particular has come in and can be a real handful, so backing goals at both ends might be worth considering. The hosts certainly won’t have it as easy as they did at Molineux.

It’s City’s variety of attacking options that suggests both goals and a win are on the horizon. Erling Haaland obviously leads the line, but a host of other threats behind him are capable of causing serious problems for Spurs.

Man City vs Tottenham Bet 1: Manchester City to win and Over 2.5 goals @ +240 with bet365

City to be strong from first to last whistle

City’s goals were evenly spread between the halves as they saw off Wolves, with two in the first half and two in the second. Guardiola has clearly focused on seeing games through this summer, and the first game was a good sign.

Last season, City outscored every team in the division with 41 first-half goals, but that tally dropped to 31 in second halves. Their first-half goal difference in 2024/25 was +19 - with the second just +9. This largely explains why they weren’t able to mount a serious title challenge.

Now, with many key players back, including potentially Phil Foden for this one after injury, they’ll be keen to maintain their intensity from start to finish. Last season also revealed that Spurs are vulnerable in both halves, conceding 33 in the first and 32 in the second. They’ll need to be on guard in Manchester.

Man City vs Tottenham Bet 2: Manchester City to score in both halves @ -111 with bet365

Back to business for Haaland

Erling Haaland got 34 goals last season despite a disappointing campaign for City. Imagine what he can do if they find their groove again?

The Norwegian hitman has already opened his account with a brace against Wolves. If that form continues, the Premier League will have cause for concern. He’s scored four and assisted one in his six games against Spurs, so they won’t be looking forward to facing him.

As previously mentioned, City have a whole host of players that can cause trouble for Frank’s men. However, there’s no doubt that Haaland is right at the top of that list.

Man City vs Tottenham Bet 3: Erling Haaland as Anytime Goalscorer @ -175 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Manchester City will be desperate to put a torrid 2024/25 season behind them after a disappointing campaign under Pep Guardiola. Such struggles are rare for the club, and they’ve signed plenty this summer to avoid a repeat. Signs were good on the opening day as they stuck four past Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spurs, meanwhile, experienced a mixed campaign last time out. They were horrible in the Premier League, but finally lifted a trophy after securing the Europa League title. Thomas Frank’s side impressed against Burnley on Matchday 1, and they hope to build on that at the Etihad this weekend.

Probable lineups for Man City vs Tottenham

Man City expected lineup: Trafford, Nunes, Stones, Dias, Ait-Nouri, Reijnders, Gonzalez, Silva, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Vin, Spence, Bergvall, Palhinha, Sarr, Kudus, Johnson, Richarlison