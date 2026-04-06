Ahead of the NCAAB Championship game this evening, between UConn and Michigan , use the Kalshi promo code GOAL lets new users earn $10 in bonuses to explore markets and contracts for college basketball’s biggest matchup.

Kalshi Promo Code

🏀Kalshi Promo Code GOAL 💰Kalshi Promo Offer Trade $10, Get $10! 🌎Eligible States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC 📝Terms and Conditions Must be 18+ and have a legal U.S. residential address within an applicable state, D.C., or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, and OH. ✅Last Verified April 6th 2026

With this Kalshi promo, new users who trade $10 in eligible markets receive an extra $10 in their account, rewarding early activity and letting them test how cents‑based contract prices move on questions like which team or seed will reach the national title game.

Once your account is active, you can search for Kalshi March Madness markets, including contracts on which teams will win the championship.

Use this guide to unlock the Kalshi March Madness offer, understand how trading works, and get set up today.

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

The Kalshi promo code GOAL is simple to claim and only takes a few minutes to activate from sign‑up to your first contracts. For readers who want to access the Kalshi sign‑up offer in eligible states, follow these steps:

Go to Kalshi via one of the links on this page to reach the official site. Click “Sign Up” or “Get Started” in the top‑right corner of the homepage. Enter your email, create a password, and provide your full name, date of birth, and residential address. When prompted, enter the Kalshi promo code GOAL in the appropriate field. Confirm that you are at least 18 years old (note local age rules) and that you live in an eligible state or D.C. Complete any identity checks Kalshi may require as part of its regulated exchange obligations. Add funds using a supported payment method such as bank transfer or card (Kalshi may update options over time, so check the cashier section). Trade at least $10 in eligible contracts to qualify for the Trade $10, Get $10 offer, according to the latest promo terms.

Why use Kalshi for the NCAA Tournament?

Kalshi is a strong option for fans who like to think in probabilities rather than point spreads. Instead of checking a line at -110, you see a contract at 62 cents, signaling a 62% implied chance, and you buy or sell accordingly.

The platform also stands out in March because you can take both sides of many outcomes through Yes and No contracts. That flexibility matters when your views change—maybe a top seed looks shaky, or a lower seed suddenly looks undervalued after a big upset.

There is a learning curve, since contract prices in cents and bid‑ask spreads can feel unfamiliar if you are used to a simple bet slip. Still, for NCAA Tournament fans who like thinking like traders and want an alternative to traditional sports betting, Kalshi is compelling.

Get more sports bonuses with the Kalshi promo code

Set up for the tournament? Check out our March Madness Betting Promos with $5,000+ up for grabs

Or read our basketball expert’s view on the best March Madness betting sites to use

Top Kalshi NCAA Tournament Features

Here are some examples of how its March Madness linked features can act to enhance the experience for for active traders:

Championship Seed Contracts

You may also find contracts around the seed of the eventual men’s champion—for instance, whether a 1‑seed, 2‑seed, or double‑digit seed cuts down the nets.

These markets let you take a view on the broader shape of the tournament without picking a single team, which can pair well with your Trade $10, Get $10 promo activity.

Market Collections and Dashboards

During the NCAA Tournament, Kalshi often groups related contracts into collections, making it easy to scan all NCAAB related questions on one screen.

You can see prices update in real time as scores change and public opinion moves, then decide whether to enter, exit, or adjust positions based on those shifts.

National Championship Trading with Kalshi

The stage is set for a historic Championship Monday as the UConn Huskies take on the Michigan Wolverines. UConn enters the game as the clear underdog, catching seven points on the spread. Michigan is the pick for both experts and oddsmakers, marking one of the largest favorites we’ve seen since the Sweet 16.

The Huskies have been a problem for the oddsmakers since the second weekend, beating Michigan State, Duke, and Illinois as the betting underdog. After taking out one Michigan team, they eliminated the pre-tournament favorite Blue Devils in a stunning upset. UConn has a gift for the dramatic, and there is no bigger story than a National Championship win.

Dan Hurley has built a true contender in Connecticut, and the Huskies are now chasing their third title in just four years. Tarris Reed Jr. has been the offensive leader, and his scoring has been the key to their deep run. After delivering several 20-point games in the tournament, he will need to be at his best to contend with Michigan's depth.

Michigan’s roster is arguably the deepest in the field, and their dominance in the paint has been undeniable. The rebounding stats favor the Wolverines heavily, as they average nearly 42 per game compared to UConn’s just under 36. For the Huskies to win, they’ll need to find a way to compete on the glass and limit Michigan's second chances.

Michigan has looked unbeatable so far, winning every single one of their tournament games by 12 points or more. However, UConn’s last-minute three-pointer against Duke proved they can stay in any game, though they’ll need to be much more physical in the paint tonight.

Our experts are leaning toward the Huskies' resilience, noting that they have consistently proven the doubters wrong. For a bit of a safety net, we like the +7 spread for UConn, backing them to keep it close until the final minutes and potentially secure their third championship.

When is the National Championship Game?

The National Championship is scheduled for Monday, April 6th, 2026, at 8:50 pm ET. The game features #2 seed UConn against #1 seed Michigan. The Wolverines come in as seven-point favorites and are a hefty -320 on the moneyline.

Where is the NCAA Championship Game?

The title game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46225. This 70,000-seat venue is already at a fever pitch after the Final Four and is ready to host the finale of the 2026 season.

Kalshi Promo Code Summary

Kalshi Promo Code Offer Trade $10, Get $10 Kalshi Promo Code GOAL Available States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC Promotions Themed contracts on qualifiers, championship seed, and other tournament outcomes (no traditional bets/odds) Markets Yes/No event contracts on teams reaching specific rounds, seed outcomes, and related college basketball events Platform Type Regulated prediction market and trading exchange using cents‑based contract pricing

Simplified Kalshi T&Cs for Readers