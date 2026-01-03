Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Saturday Night Football, NBA & Prediction Markets

Kalshi is redefining the way fans engage with sports and real‑world events. With promo code GOAL, new users can claim $10 in Bonuses to explore markets across the NFL, NBA, and more.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

Use promo code GOAL to claim $10 in Bonuses and start trading predictions across the NFL, NBA, and more. The excitement builds today with two marquee matchups: the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks at 7:30 PM CT in the NBA, and a pivotal NFC South showdown between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:30 PM CT.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code $10 Bonus

Sign Up – Visit Kalshi online or download the mobile app to get started. Create Your Account – Click Sign Up and enter your details (name, email, password, and required info). Enter Promo Code – Type GOAL in the promo code field to secure your bonus. Verify & Complete – Finish setup and confirm your email if prompted. Fund Your Account – Deposit at least $10 to unlock trading access. Start Trading – Explore prediction markets across sports, politics, and more—buy contracts up to $100. Enjoy Your Bonus – Once active, your $10 bonus will be automatically credited. Use it to trade outcomes in the NFL, NBA, college football, and beyond.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code

On Kalshi, contracts are priced in cents—so if one trades at 71¢, it reflects an 71% market‑driven probability that the event will occur. Transparent, real‑time, and shaped entirely by traders, Kalshi transforms your insights into actionable trades across sports, politics, economics, and beyond.

NFL—Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jan 3, 3:30 PM CT

The Bucs come in as the slight favorite, with Kalshi pricing their win at 59¢, and their covering -2.5 spread sits at 53¢.

Tampa Bay is 7-9 on the season, Carolina 8-8, with both teams riding uneven form into this finale. The Bucs get a modest edge from home-field and a slightly better offense, but have been falling apart down the stretch. On the Panthers' side, their ground game, led by Rico Dowdle and receiving threats like Tetairoa McMillan give them upside, though they’ve been inconsistent, especially on the road.

Given the tight line and stakes, the “safe” lean appears to be the Buccaneers win or covering the spread, but if you expect a closer, back-and-forth battle, you could also consider giving the Panthers the 2.5 points edge (49¢), especially if Carolina’s run game gets going and Tampa Bay’s offense struggles under pressure.

NBA—Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks, Jan 3, 7:30 PM CT

New York enters as the clear favorite in this fixture. Currently, a Knicks victory is priced at 66¢ on Kalshi.

The Knicks stand at 23-10, tops in the Atlantic and near the top of the East, while Philadelphia is 17-14, competitive but clearly underdog status this night. The 76ers just handed New York a home loss on Dec 19, edging them 116-107 behind a big night from Tyrese Maxey and supporting scoring proof that Philly isn’t an automatic loss even on the road.

Given the Knicks' home-court edge and overall consistency, the smart lean is the Knicks on the moneyline or to cover −6.5. But if you believe Philly can replicate the Dec 19 upset, the 76ers +6.5 spread has upside as a value underdog play, especially if the 76ers get hot from 3-point range or pace the game.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn’t just about sports—it’s a gateway to trading on the events that shape our world. From economics and finance to politics, entertainment, and cultural trends, the platform allows you to buy and sell contracts tied directly to real outcomes. By turning breaking news and global developments into tradable opportunities, Kalshi offers a transparent, probability‑driven system that empowers you to anticipate what’s next and engage with the world in a bold, dynamic way.

Highest temperature in NYC today?

30° to 31° (54%)

32° to 33° (24%)

Fed decision in January?

Fed maintains rate (89%)

Cut 25bps (11%)

S&P close price end of 2026?

7,400 to 7,599.99 (12%)

7,200 to 7,399.99 (12%)

Oscar nominations for Best Picture?

Bugonia (61%)

Wicked: For Good (36%)

Kalshi makes trading simple with straightforward “Yes” or “No” contracts tied to real‑world outcomes. Each contract is priced in cents, giving you a clear snapshot of probability—for instance, a contract at 55¢ reflects a 55% chance the event will occur.

Winning contracts pay out $1, with profits calculated after fees for transparent, easy‑to‑understand returns.

To stay ahead, you can explore Kalshi’s Event Calendar and Trending Sections to find markets that match your interests. Because prices shift in real time with trading activity, checking the live markets is essential for spotting the latest opportunities.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi promo code GOAL Kalshi promo code offer Trade on Sports & Politics – Get a $10 Bonus with Our Code! Kalshi promo terms and conditions Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C., or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, and OH. Legal Kalshi States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

