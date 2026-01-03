BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for NFL Regular Season Finale, NBA & EPL

While signing up, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 for a 20% deposit match up to $1500 in bonus bets. Use the bonus on tonight’s NFC West decider between the Seattle Seahawks (-1.5, 13-3) and the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) at 8:00pm EST.

Earlier, in the English Premier League, AFC Bournemouth host league leaders Arsenal (-190) at 12:30pm EST. Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves also head to the Kaseya Center for a 5:00pm EST NBA game against the Miami Heat.

Premier League - AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal - 1/3 12:30 PM ET

Bournemouth (+450) failed to win any of their last 10 matches of 2025, with five draws and five losses. The Cherries shockingly managed a double over Arsenal (-190) last season, but the visitors are heavy favorites for this match at the Vitality Stadium, which will be televised on NBC.

The hosts have scored only one goal in their previous three games, while Arsenal demolished Aston Villa 4-1 on Tuesday. Arsenal CB Gabriel (+850 to score) found the net upon his return to the starting lineup, and the Gunners’ defense looked formidable.

Go with Arsenal to win and score over 1.5 goals, as Bournemouth have conceded 11 times in the preceding four matches.

NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat - 1/3 5:00 PM ET

It doesn’t seem to matter who Erik Spoelstra puts on the floor, the Miami Heat (+2.5) just find ways to get wins. They’re currently on a four-game winning streak ahead of this evening’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA TV).

The T-Wolves lost by 24 in Atlanta on Wednesday, and Anthony Edwards went back to the locker room as he was unhappy with coach Chris Finch’s decision to sit the starters. The Wolves are just 14-20 ATS this season, and I’d take the Heat +2.5 (-115) here.

Miami G Norman Powell (O/U 24.5 points) has averaged 27.3 points per game on the current winning streak and dropped 36 against the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons on Thursday.

NFL - Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers - 1/3 8:00 PM ET

In an NFL game where the NFC West title and top seed in the conference are on the line, the Seattle Seahawks (-1.5) match up with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium (ESPN). Both teams enter this game on six-game winning streaks.

During their streaks, the Seahawks are averaging 29.3 points per game, and the 49ers have averaged 35.7 PPG. The Niners have scored 40+ points in back-to-back games.

The Seahawks may be able to slow them down, but not completely contain them. I’d bet on over 47.5 points (-110) here as Seattle can keep pace offensively.

Seattle has an absurd 14-2 SU record on the road since the start of the 2024 season. The Seahawks’ defense is elite, and the Niners’ is very much not. That could be the difference today, and Seahawks -1.5 (-110) is another pick to consider.

