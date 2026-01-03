Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code GOALTOP250MB: Get up to $250 in Bonus Bets for Celtics vs Clippers, NBA & NHL

Caesars Sportsbook is turning up the excitement with a special welcome offer. Use promo code GOALTOP250MB to claim up to $250 in Bonus Bets, giving you the power to wager across the biggest games in the NHL, NFL, and NBA.

The action begins when the Montreal Canadiens face the St. Louis Blues at 3:00 PM CT, followed by a gridiron clash as the Carolina Panthers battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:30 PM.

Then, the spotlight shifts to the hardwood for an NBA showdown between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 PM CT.

NHL—Montreal Canadiens vs St Louis Blues, Jan 3, 4:00 PM ET

The St. Louis Blues will host the Montreal Canadiens in a matchup where the visitors enter with a far stronger résumé. 20-12-5 against St. Louis’ 14-16-8 record.

Montreal has shown steady offensive production, generating a little over 3.2 goals per outing and boasting one of the league’s more dangerous power-play units. The Blues, meanwhile, have struggled to find rhythm, averaging closer to 2.5 goals while exposing defensive weaknesses.

Both sides are dealing with roster issues: the Canadiens remain shorthanded without Kirby Dach and Kaiden Guhle, while St. Louis continues to shuffle its forward lines due to depth concerns.

NFL—Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jan 3, 4:30 PM ET

The Carolina Panthers (8-8) head to Tampa for a winner‑take‑all NFC South clash against the Buccaneers (7-9). Oddsmakers give Tampa Bay the edge as 3‑point favorites with a ‑142 moneyline and a total set at 44.

Bryce Young has already authored game‑winning drives in 11 of his 13 career victories and threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns in Carolina’s Week 16 win over the Bucs. Still, thanks to Atlanta’s Monday night victory over the Rams, the Panthers could clinch the division even with a loss—if the Falcons beat New Orleans.

On the other side, Baker Mayfield has tossed at least one interception in six of his last seven outings, though he leads Tampa with 3,490 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 picks. Mike Evans, back from injury, has posted 194 receiving yards over three games, but the Buccaneers have stumbled, dropping two straight and five of their last seven after once controlling the division.

Despite being underdogs in this matchup, Carolina remains the heavy favorite at ‑400 to win the NFC South, setting up a fascinating scenario: the Panthers hold their destiny, while Tampa Bay must win and get help from the Saints to stay alive.

NBA—Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers, Jan 3, 10:30 ET

Boston enters off a win over Sacramento, with balanced scoring from Jaylen Brown and Derrick White in a team now riding momentum after winning 6 of 7 games. Los Angeles, meanwhile, brings a hot stretch behind Kawhi Leonard’s 45‑point explosion and Harden’s facilitation on a multi‑game win streak.

From a betting angle, Boston on the spread or moneyline looks like the base lean given their stronger recent form and home court, but Clippers + spread could offer value if LA stays competitive, especially if they control pace and force turnovers.

The total around 225–228 could go Over if both defenses lag and shot-making stays hot; if either team slows pace or slumps from deep, Under has appeal. For player props, consider Jaylen Brown Over 26.5 points and James Harden Over 8.5 assists, given his playmaking role.

