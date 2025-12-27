Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for NBA, NFL & Prediction Markets

Kalshi gives fans and bettors a unique way to engage with sports and other real-world events through prediction markets. With the promo code GOAL, new users can unlock a $10 bonus to trade on thrilling December 27 matchups across the NFL and NBA.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

Keep the momentum going—don’t miss the Houston Texans taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL at 4:30 PM ET. Your bonus funds are the perfect way to trade these high-energy matchups and explore even more prediction markets throughout the day.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code $10 Bonus

Access the Platform – Head to Kalshi’s official website via the secure link or download the mobile app. Create Your Account – Select Sign Up and enter your details (name, email, password, and any required information). Apply the Promo Code – Type GOAL into the Promo Code field during registration. Complete Registration – Finish setting up your account and verify your email if prompted. Fund Your Account – Add funds to get started with trading. Start Trading – Explore Kalshi’s prediction markets and purchase contracts on sports, politics, and more (up to $100). Claim Your Bonus – Once your account is active, your $10 bonus will be automatically credited. Use it to trade outcomes on the NFL, NBA, college football, and other exciting markets.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi contracts are priced in cents, reflecting the market’s collective view of an outcome’s probability. For example, a contract trading at 65¢ indicates a 65% chance that the event will occur.

Unlike traditional betting odds, this system lets users trade directly on probabilities, offering a transparent, market‑driven way to forecast not only sports results but also a wide range of real‑world events.

NBA—Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings, Dec. 27, 5:00 PM ET

Dallas enters Saturday’s matchup in Sacramento with a 12-20 record overall, while Sacramento sits at 7-23, and a Mavericks win is priced at 55¢. Head-to-head history slightly favors Dallas all-time (103–83), but recent matchups have been mixed, with Sacramento sweeping three meetings last season and Dallas winning a play-in contest.

Key player prop targets include DeMar DeRozan O25.5 points and Zach LaVine O24.5, with Sacramento’s shooters likely to get volume, while Davis/Dallas bigs have appeal on rebounds if healthy; Dallas rookie Cooper Flagg’s scoring and Sacramento’s perimeter attack are also important to watch. Additionally, Mavericks star Anthony Davis exited their recent game with a groin issue, so his status will significantly impact lines and props.

NFL—Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 27, 4:30 PM ET

The Chargers (11-4) host the Texans (10-5) at SoFi Stadium in a meaningful Week 17 AFC showdown with Los Angeles listed as slight favorites. Kalshi has a Chargers win at 53¢, and the total sits near 39.5 points, signaling expectations for a lower-scoring contest between two stout defenses.

Houston boasts the league’s top defense, leading the NFL in both yards and points allowed per game, and rides a 7-game win streak, while the Chargers also feature a top-10 unit and have clinched a playoff spot, plus a four-game win streak of their own.

Offensively, Justin Herbert has thrown for over 3,400 yards and 25 TDs, with weapons like Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen if the Chargers push the pace, and C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins give Houston’s attack upside even against tough defenses.

Recent trends favor the Chargers covering small spreads, and historical matchups show Houston won their playoff meeting last season, but this Week 17 clash’s tight lines reflect how evenly matched these playoff-caliber squads are.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn’t limited to sports—it opens the door to prediction markets across most real-world events. From economics and finance to politics, entertainment, and cultural shifts, the platform empowers you to trade directly on the outcomes that define headlines and everyday life. By transforming breaking news and global developments into tradable opportunities, Kalshi offers a dynamic new way to interact with and anticipate the world around you.

Highest temperature in NYC today?

31° to 32° (57%)

20° to 30° (35%)

Fed decision in January?

Fed maintains rate (85%)

Cut 25bps (16%)

Which AI will be the first to hit 1500 on Chatbot Arena?

Gemini (6%)

Grok (3%)

Which songs will hit 1 billion Spotify streams this year?

Party Monster (10%)

Lonely (with benny blanco) (2%)

On Kalshi, trading is built around straightforward “Yes” or “No” contracts tied to specific outcomes. Each contract is priced in cents, reflecting the market’s collective view of the probability. Winning contracts pay out $1 apiece, with profits calculated after fees—making potential returns clear and easy to understand.

To stay ahead, browse Kalshi’s Event Calendar and Trending Sections to discover active markets that align with your interests. Keep in mind that prices move in real time as market activity shifts, so always check the live markets for the most up-to-date opportunities.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi promo code GOAL Kalshi promo code offer Trade on Sports & Politics – Get a $10 Bonus with Our Code! Kalshi promo terms and conditions Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C., or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, and OH. Legal Kalshi States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

More Bonus Code Offers

