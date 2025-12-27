BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1600: Get $1600 Bonuses for CFB Texas Bowl, NBA & EPL

Before tonight’s Texas Bowl between LSU and Houston, at 9:15pm EST, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1600. If you do so, you’ll get a first deposit match of 20%, which means up to $1600 in bonus bets to use on the game.

Premier League - Chelsea vs Aston Villa - 12/27 12:30 PM EST

Two top-four Premier League teams meet at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea (4th, -118) host Aston Villa (3rd, +290) in a match televised live on NBC. Aston Villa have picked up ten straight wins, including seven in the Premier League.

Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers has scored a brace in back-to-back games. However, Villa manager Unai Emery will trot out Victor Lindelof (+425 to be carded) and Ezri Konsa (+400 to be carded) in central defense, with Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings injured.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer (+165 to score, +275 to assist) can finally play 90 minutes for the hosts. With so much attacking talent on display, bet on over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at +100 SGP odds. It’s happened in Villa’s last five games.

NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets - 12/27 8:00 PM EST

The Houston Rockets (-4.5) hold a four-game winning streak against the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into tonight’s matchup. Notably, the Cavs are just 1-7 ATS over their previous eight games and blew a 17-point lead to the Knicks on Christmas Day.

In their last 10 games, both teams rank in the bottom half of the NBA in defensive rating. The over is 4-0 in the Cavs’ four most recent games, and Cleveland is giving up 128 points per game during that time. Take over 235.5 points (-110) here.

Kevin Durant (O/U 2.5 threes) has nailed 3+ triples in four of his last five games. He should lead the Rockets to a fifth straight victory over the Cavs. Lay the points on Houston (-185).

NCAA Football Texas Bowl - LSU vs Houston - 12/27 9:15 PM EST

In tonight’s Texas Bowl on ESPN, Houston (-1.5) will take on LSU in their backyard, at NRG Stadium. That’s not the only advantage Houston has, as LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier is injured.

Key LSU players like All-American CB Mansoor Delane, LB Harold Perkins, and WR Aaron Anderson also opted out. LSU’s offense has struggled mightily in the three games Michael Van Buren Jr. (O/U 184.5 passing yards) has started at QB, averaging just 16.3 points per game.

With some holes in the LSU defense today, Houston QB Conner Weigman (O/U 37.5 rushing yards) could cause problems for the Tigers. The junior has managed consecutive 100-yard rushing performances.

LSU is a disappointing 4-8 against the spread this season. Given the Tigers’ absences and mid-season coaching change, I’m going with Houston -1.5 (-110).

