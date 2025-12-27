bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Texans vs Chargers & NBA

On December 27, bet365 is giving sports fans even more reason to celebrate the holiday season. New users who sign up with the bonus code GOALBET can unlock $150 in Bonus Bets to wager on marquee NFL and NBA matchups from 4:30 PM ET.

The holiday sports excitement continues today, starting with an NFL clash as the Houston Texans take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:30 PM ET, followed by an NBA showdown in primetime with the Indiana Pacers battling the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET.

Register – Sign up through the secure link and enter promo code GOALBET during registration. Verify Eligibility – Confirm your identity to show you’re 21 or older. Deposit & Wager – Fund your account with at least $10 and place a qualifying $5 bet on any market with odds of -500 or longer. Unlock Your Bonus – Once your first bet settles—win or lose—you’ll automatically receive $150 in bonus bet credits. Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

bet365’s Safety Net Offer protects you if your first bet loses, matching your wager in bonus funds (up to $1,000).

With your bonus credits ready, you can dive into upcoming NFL, NBA, or NHL matchups, turning every marquee game into a bigger opportunity to win.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

NFL—Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 27, 4:30 PM ET

In this pivotal Week 17 AFC showdown at SoFi Stadium, the Chargers (11-4) are slight favorites, with early lines showing the Chargers at −2.5 (−125 ML) and the Texans at +105 ML, while the total sits near 39.5 points, a reflection of two stout defenses and grinding offensive tendencies.

Houston (10-5) has surged with a 7-game win streak and boasts the NFL’s top-ranked defense by yards/points allowed and turnover differential, but its offense still ranks mid-pack, leaning heavily on C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, and Dalton Schultz in key scoring and yardage props.

The Chargers, despite some injuries on the offensive line and secondary, still have an above-average defense and an offense led by Justin Herbert and WR Ladd McConkey, with both sides playing meaningful football and playoff positioning on the line. Betting angles include UNDER the total given the low line and strong defensive metrics.

NBA—Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat, Dec. 27, 8:00 PM ET

The Miami Heat (15-15) host the Indiana Pacers (6-24), with Miami generally favored in early odds, and the total is -225.5 as bettors weigh the Heat’s home edge and better record against Indiana’s struggles on the road (Pacers 1-13 away) and poor overall mark.

The Heat are favored on the moneyline at -160, while Indiana is an underdog at +150. Miami’s key scorers like Tyler Herro (24 PPG) and Bam Adebayo (17PPG/10RPG) should anchor player props, while Indiana’s Pascal Siakam offers value on scoring lines even as the Pacers have lost multiple straight and been dominated recently.

Miami has dealt with injuries to Herro, Nikola Jovic, and Pelle Larsson, which could affect scoring and minutes, and Indiana has its own absences plus questionable statuses that may shift minutes and props.

Head-to-head this season and historical trends have seen mixed results, with Over often hitting in this matchup given pace and scoring variance, so consider total points (O/U) trends and Haliburton (Pacers) assists overs alongside standard moneyline/spread plays depending on how each team’s injuries shape the final lines.

