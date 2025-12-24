Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Cal vs Hawaii CFB Bowl Game & Prediction Markets

Kalshi gives bettors a different way to engage with sports and other real-world events. New users can get started with the Kalshi promo code GOAL, which unlocks a $10 bonus to trade on NBA action, college football bowl games, international soccer, and a wide range of prediction markets.

With Christmas-week matchups on the board, there’s no shortage of opportunities to put that bonus to work.

Kalshi Promo Code GOAL

Score $10 in bonus funds with the Kalshi promo code GOAL and jump into the action ahead of the California Golden Bears battle, with the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors in college football at 8:00 PM ET.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code $10 Bonus

Access the Platform – Head to Kalshi’s website via the secure link or download the mobile app. Sign Up – Click “Sign Up” and enter your details (name, email, password, and any required info). Enter Promo Code – In the Promo Code field, type GOAL during registration. Complete Registration – Finalize your account setup and verify your email if prompted. Deposit Funds – Add money to your account to start trading. Start Trading – Explore Kalshi’s markets and purchase contracts on sports, politics, and more (up to $100). Claim Your Bonus – Your $10 bonus will be automatically credited once you’re set up. Use it to trade outcomes on the NFL, NBA, or any other available markets.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code $10 Bonus

Kalshi displays contract prices in cents, reflecting the market’s collective judgment on how likely an outcome is—different from traditional betting odds. This system lets you trade directly on probabilities, offering a unique, market‑driven way to forecast everything from sports results to real‑world events.

NCAAF—California Golden Bears vs Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors Dec. 24, 8:00 PM ET

On Kalshi, both teams are given a 50-50 chance of victory, and the total is at 52.5 points.

Both squads lean heavily on the passing game—Cal with freshman QB Jaron‑Keawe Sagapolutele and Hawai’i with Micah Alejado—making props like 245–275+ passing yards or 2+ touchdown throws for either quarterback worth a look, especially given Hawai’i’s strong secondary and Cal’s modest ground attack.

With such a tight line, backing either side of the small spread (Cal -1.5 or Hawai’i +1.5) feels reasonable in what could be a defensive‑tilted contest, while the Under on the total offers value if both defenses deliver.

Overall, a balanced play might be Cal to cover paired with the Under, though a sharp moneyline shot on Hawai’i isn’t out of the question if the home crowd provides a boost.

AFCON—Cameroon vs Gabon Dec. 24, 2:00 PM ET

Cameroon enters as the favorites, at 46% chance of victory, while a Gabon win is pegged at 24%, and the draw lands at 24%.

Both teams have leaned on defensive discipline in recent outings, with several matches finishing under 2.5 total goals, making the Under 2.5 a logical angle.

Many tipsters see the safest play as a Cameroon win paired with the Under, though props add intrigue—Gabon’s Denis Bouanga offers potential value as an anytime scorer, even without veteran Pierre‑Emerick Aubameyang in the lineup, albeit with modest probability.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn’t just about sports—it opens the door to prediction markets across a wide range of real‑world topics. From economics and finance to entertainment, politics, and beyond, you can trade on outcomes that shape headlines and everyday life.

Highest temperature in NYC today?

44° to 45° (49%)

42° to 43° (35%)

Who will Trump nominate as Fed Chair?

Kevin Hassett (56%)

Kevin Walsh (25%)

Oscar for Best Supporting Actor?

Stellan Skarsgard (39%)

Benicio del Toro (33%)

Top artist on Spotify next year?

Bad Bunny (58%)

Taylor Swift (34%)

House passes bill to extend ACA premium tax credits?

Before Feb 2026 (74%)

Before 2027 (82%)

On Kalshi, you can trade “Yes” or “No” contracts linked to specific outcomes, with each contract priced in cents to represent the market’s collective view of its probability. Winning contracts pay out $1 each, with profits calculated after fees.

Pro Tip: Explore Kalshi’s Event Calendar and Trending Sections to discover active markets that fit your interests.

Note: Prices move in real time as market activity shifts, so always check Kalshi’s live markets for the latest updates.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi promo code GOAL Kalshi promo code offer Trade on Sports & Politics – Get a $10 Bonus with Our Code! Kalshi promo terms and conditions Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C., or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, and OH. Legal Kalshi States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

More Bonus Code Offers

