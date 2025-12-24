BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1600: Get $1600 Bonuses for Cal vs Hawaii, Bowl Game & AFCON

Get a 20% deposit up to $1600 in bonus bets by using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1600. You may use the bonus on tonight’s Hawaii Bowl as California and Hawaii (-1.5) meet for an 8:00pm EST NCAA Football game.

The Africa Cup of Nations continues with two more group stage openers. First, defending champions Ivory Coast (-275) take on Mozambique in Marrakech at 12:30pm EST. Then, five-time winners Cameroon (+135) and Gabon (+225) clash at 3:00pm EST.

Africa Cup of Nations - Ivory Coast vs Mozambique - 12/24 12:30 PM EST

Ivory Coast (-275) kick off their Africa Cup of Nations title defense against Mozambique (+850) in Marrakesh, Morocco, at 12:30pm EST (beIN Sports, Fubo). Les Elephants have a strong backline and have conceded only two goals in ten games this year.

Without the injured Sebastien Haller, more responsibility falls on Jean-Philippe Krasso’s shoulders. The Paris FC forward led the Ivory Coast with three goals in AFCON qualifying. Krasso (+160 to score today) also found the net in a friendly against Oman last month.

Mozambique shouldn’t give the Ivorians much trouble today, and I’m going with the Ivory Coast to win and Mozambique not to score at -120 odds.

Africa Cup of Nations - Cameroon vs Gabon - 12/24 3:00 PM EST

Cameroon (+135) will get their Africa Cup of Nations campaign underway against Gabon (+225) at Stade Adrar in Agadir, Morocco, at 3:00pm EST (beIN Sports, Fubo).

Cameroon controversially replaced coach Marc Brys with David Pagou a few weeks ago. Now, goalkeeper Andre Onana and striker Vincent Aboubakar are not in the squad, and key midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is also out.

Manchester United winger Bryan Mbeumo (+240 to score) could be key for Cameroon. Meanwhile, Gabon’s star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is injured. As a result, Denis Bouanga (+280) is their most likely goalscorer.

With key players missing on both sides, expect a low-scoring match. The last four competitive meetings have finished with one goal or fewer. Take a chance on under 1.5 goals (+140).

NCAA Football: Hawaii Bowl - California vs Hawaii - 12/24 8:00 PM EST

California heads to Honolulu for an 8:00pm EST Hawaii Bowl matchup on ESPN against none other than Hawaii (-1.5). Interim Cal head coach Nick Rolovich was Hawaii’s coach for four seasons and went 2-1 in the Hawaii Bowl.

He’s also known for his high-flying offense, which was fully on display in Cal’s 38-35 win over SMU in its regular-season finale. It wouldn’t at all be surprising if today’s game is a shootout, and I’m going with over 50.5 points (-110).

Cal averages the fewest rushing yards per game in the entire country, and Hawaii isn’t exactly great on the ground either. So, expect plenty of passing and scoring.

