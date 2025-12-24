bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Cal vs Hawaii, NCCA Bowl Game & AFCON

Sports fans can kick off the holiday week with extra excitement thanks to bet365’s Bonus Code GOALBET, which unlocks $150 in bonus bets for new users.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

From the pitch to the gridiron, the action heats up on Christmas Eve with an AFCON clash between Cameroon and Gabon at 2:00 PM ET, followed by college football fireworks as the California Golden Bears take on the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors at 8:00 PM ET.

You can take advantage of bet365’s welcome offer by entering the bonus code GOALBET at sign-up. Getting started is quick and easy:

Available to any and all players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV

Register – Create your account using the secure sign-up link and enter GOALBET in the promo code field. Verify Eligibility – Confirm your identity, prove you’re 21 or older. Deposit & Wager – Fund your account with at least $10 and place a qualifying $5 bet on any market with odds of -500 or greater. Claim Your Bonus – Once your bet settles, win or lose, you’ll automatically unlock $150 in bonus bet credits. Bonus Bets cannot be withdrawn for cash and expire after seven days.

The safety net offer protects you if your first bet loses. bet365 will match your wager (up to $1,000) in bonuses.

With your bonus funds ready to play, you can wager on upcoming NFL, NBA, or NHL showdowns—turning every marquee matchup into a bigger opportunity to win.

NCAAF—California Golden Bears vs Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors Dec. 24, 8:00 PM ET

The Golden Bears are very slight favorites, with most lines around Cal -1.5 in the spread and a total (over/under) near 52.5–54.5 points.

Given that both teams rely heavily on the pass, Cal with freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and Hawai'i with Micah Alejado, props like over 245–275 passing yards or 2+ touchdown passes for either QB could hold value, especially considering Hawai'i’s solid secondary and Cal’s modest rushing game.

On the spread and total front, the game leans close enough that a small-spread pick (Cal –1.5 or Hawai'i +1.5) makes sense if you expect a tight, defensive-leaning affair, while Under 52.5–54.5 points may be attractive if both defenses show up.

On balance, a tasteful bet might be Cal to cover + an Under total, but a sharp underdog moneyline on Hawai'i also isn’t off the table if you expect a home-crowd boost.

AFCON—Cameroon vs Gabon Dec. 24, 2:00 PM ET

Cameroon comes in as the slight favorites with moneyline odds at +128 for a win, while Gabon is priced at +250, and the draw sits at +195.

Given both sides’ defensive solidity lately, several recent matches ended with under 2.5 total goals. The Under 2.5 goals line looks like a sensible bet, and many tipsters lean toward Cameroon winning + Under 2.5 as the safest play.

For props: with Gabon’s usual strike leader, Denis Bouanga, even minus veteran Pierre‑Emerick Aubameyang, there may be value in “anytime scorer: Bouanga,” though the probability may be modest.

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

bet365 Bonus offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 Bonus code GOALBET bet365 Bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Minimum odds -500 or greater.

