Five underdog bets across Europe this weekend

We’ve examined games involving Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, and Inter Milan amongst others and found valuable bets.

Underdogs to back Odds Burnley vs Liverpool - Both teams to score -110 Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal - draw +260 Juventus to beat Inter Milan +175 Lens to score 1 or 2 goals vs PSG -149 Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Bayer Leverkusen +188

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Burnley vs Liverpool - Both teams to score

Liverpool's season will likely be defined by their formidable attack and a questionable defence. Their backline was breached by Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Newcastle United recently. Although a win for Burnley seems very unlikely, they may score once or twice.

Arne Slot was delighted to have kept a first clean sheet against Arsenal, but that was the result of a very tight game. The Clarets and Scott Parker could very likely get on the scoresheet in a more open away game.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal - Draw

Diego Simeone’s Atletico have had a challenging start to the season, as they are winless after three games. This is particularly frustrating, given that they’ve played Espanyol, Elche, and Alaves. Meanwhile, Villarreal are unbeaten.

El Submarino Amarillo are also the highest-scoring side in the league, having netted eight times in three games. They also have the joint-best defensive record, as they have let in only one goal. Marcelino García Toral is doing a great job and will be confident ahead of this match. Although it won’t be easy, Rojiblancos will be eager to bounce back at home. However, the visitors may find the net.

Juventus to beat Inter Milan

This is going to be a tight match. Juventus are never really ‘underdogs’ given their size, but their opponents are the slight favourites here. Juve’s solid start has seen them defeat Parma and Genoa, and they go into this game second in Serie A. Inter Milan, meanwhile, have slipped before the international break.

I Nerazzurri dominated Torino on the opening day, but suffered an unexpected home defeat to Udinese. La Vecchia Signora will see an opportunity to secure back-to-back wins in the Derby d'Italia.

Dusan Vlahovic already has a couple of goals under his belt, while Jonathan David has scored his first goal of the season. Both of them would love to add to their tally and showcase the club’s possible title credentials.

Lens to score 1 or 2 goals against PSG

Paris Saint-Germain aren’t happy with the French national team at the moment. This international break saw them lose significant players, such as Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, to relatively long-term injuries. Although PSG have depth, RC Lens will be relieved not having to play against either of them.

Les Sang et Or are likely to find it difficult to secure all three points at the Parc des Princes. However, they have started their season well, having beat Le Havre and Brest after a narrow defeat to Lyon. Also, the Parisiens have to be wary of Wesley Said and Rayan Fofana. Goals could flow in this one.

Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Bayer Leverkusen

Eintracht Frankfurt transferred a few players this summer, most notably Hugo Ekitike. However, they have maintained their form, having scored 12 goals in three games across all competitions, four of which came from new signing Ritsu Doan. They will be confident ahead of their away match against Bayer Leverkusen this week.

Their opponents have recently gone through a difficult period due to the departure of their manager, Xabi Alonso. Defeat to Hoffenheim and a draw against 10-man Werder Bremen cost Erik ten Hag his job, and Kasper Hjulmand has now taken over. The hope is that a new manager will help at home, but Die Adler could certainly hand him a disappointing opener.