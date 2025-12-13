FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Kansas City Chiefs, NBA & NHL

Get in on the biggest action of the day in the NBA and NHL from 4:30 PM CT, with the FanDuel Missouri promo code and receive up to $300 in free bets for the Chiefs on Sunday Night.

Here's the scoop. Today in NHL action, the Edmonton Oilers hit to the Scotiabank Arena to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 6:00 PM CT, while the New York Knicks play the Orlando Magic at 4:30 PM CT in the NBA cup semifinals in Vegas. Tomorrow, December 14, the Missouri’s very own Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Los Angeles Chargers on home soil at 12:00 PM CT.

Claiming the FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Here’s how to unlock a whopping $300 in bonus bets in the FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:

Tap the secure link to go to FanDuel Sportsbook, then select Missouri as your state. Click “Sign Up” in the top right-hand corner. Provide the required details to create a new account – no promo code needed. You must be 21+ and located in Missouri. Fund your new account with at least $5. Place $5 bet on any available sports market. Win or lose, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit you with $300 in bonus bets. Bonus bets expire after seven days.

How Can You Use Your FanDuel Missouri Promo Code Today?

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers - Dec. 14, 12:00 PM CT

The Chiefs (6–7) enter their Week 15 matchup against the Chargers (8–4) at Arrowhead needing a win to keep their fading playoff hopes alive.

Last week’s upset loss to the Texans pushed Kansas City to the brink, turning this divisional contest into a near-must-win. While Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Kareem Hunt still fuel one of the league’s more explosive offenses, recent weeks have been marred by turnovers, stalled drives, and inconsistent rhythm.

Los Angeles arrives with momentum and an opportunity to further solidify their postseason position. Justin Herbert continues to lead a potent Chargers attack, and their defense will aim to pressure Mahomes while testing a Chiefs offensive line that has shown vulnerabilities.

Expect a tense, high-stakes showdown: Kansas City must tighten up execution and play with urgency, while the Chargers look to seize control of the division battle and potentially end the Chiefs’ postseason aspirations.

NBA: New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic, Dec. 13, 4:30 PM CT

The New York Knicks (17-7) and Orlando Magic (15-10) meet on Dec. 13 at 4:30 PM CT in a competitive NBA Cup semifinal, with New York led by All-Star Jalen Brunson (averaging ~28 ppg) and Orlando featuring Paolo Banchero (~20 ppg) as the key offensive forces.

The Knicks have recently beaten the Magic 106-100, but Orlando has also had success in the season series, making this a close, high-scoring matchup where both teams’ scoring balance and recent injuries could play a role in the outcome.

NHL: Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs — Dec. 13, 6:00 PM CT

The Edmonton Oilers (14-11-6) arrive in this game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (14-11-5) off the back of solid wins and explosive offense from their best players, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, who recently scored a hat trick. Rookie goalkeeper Dennis Hildedy has shown promise in his short career so far, but has been inconsistent lately.

The Leafs will lean on home ice to slow the Oilers’ potent offense and talented forwards. This match is a very even game as both teams have similar records, but Toronto’s defensive lapses can give the Oilers the advantage.

Can I Sports Bet in Missouri with FanDuel?

Yes. You can sports bet in Missouri with FanDuel. The state launched legal sports betting on December 1, which means Missouri residents can now wager on NFL, NBA, EPL, and college sports.

FanDuel supports major payment options like debit/credit cards and online banking, and provides customer service via live chat and email. All wagers must comply with Missouri regulations, and participants must be 21 or older.

More info on FanDuel Missouri Promo Code

FanDuel Missouri promo code No bonus code - click here FanDuel Missouri promo code offer Bet $5 Get $300 in Bonus Bets! FanDuel Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ and present in MO.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with sports betting now live in Missouri