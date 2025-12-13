BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1,500 in Bonuses for St. Louis Blues, NBA, & EPL

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code GOALMAX1500 gives you more juice. Get up to $1,500 in sports bonuses, perfect for betting on today's Blues matchup in the NHL, NBA Cup Semis, and EPL action.

The NBA cup game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder goes down in Vegas tonight at 8:00 PM CT, providing Missouri bettors with yet another fantastic opportunity to use their bonus wagers. Across the pond, Arsenal will play Wolves at home earlier in the day in EPL action at 2:00 PM CT.

Claiming the BetMGM Missouri Promo Code

Use the BetMGM Missouri bonus code GOALMAX1500 when you register with BetMGM in Missouri to unlock up to $1,500 in sports betting bonuses.

Use the secure link to head over to BetMGM Sportsbook and select Missouri as your state. Enter the required details to create an account. Be sure to enter the promo code GOALMAX1500 during registration. Make your first deposit of any amount between $1 and $1,500. BetMGM will credit you with a bonus worth 20% of your deposit, up to $1,500. Bonus bets can be used to place bets on any sporting event of your choice. Bonus bets expire after seven days. Must be 21+ and in Missouri; eligibility rules apply.

How You Can Use Your BetMGM Missouri Promo Code Today

NHL: Nashville Predators vs St. Louis Blues, Dec. 15, 7:00 PM CT

The Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues meet again on Dec. 15 at 7:00 PM CT at Enterprise Center, just four days after Nashville’s decisive 7–2 win in their first December matchup.

St. Louis will try to respond on home ice by tightening up defensively after allowing seven goals in that defeat, while Nashville looks to carry over its offensive momentum led by Steven Stamkos and Filip Forsberg.

Both teams have struggled with goals against this season, so this rematch projects as another high-event, high-tempo Central Division battle where early goaltending could dictate whether the Blues can flip the script or the Predators continue their surge.

NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dec. 13, 8:00 PM CT

The Thunder enter this clash with a 24-1 record and a long winning streak.

OKC rides on an elite offense led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a high-scoring pace, while the Spurs have been solid themselves but lack consistent star power and may be without Victor Wembanyama for this game, making it tough to slow down Oklahoma City’s attack.

Most projections favor the Thunder to win comfortably and the matchup to be a high-scoring affair, though San Antonio’s offense, capable of pushing the pace and scoring efficiently, could keep it competitive.

The moneyline favors the Oklahoma City Thunder (-455), but there is value to be found in the Spurs at +350. You should bet the spread -9.5 (-115) on the Thunder and the over 226.5 (-108).

EPL: Arsenal vs Wolves, Dec.13, 2:00 PM CT

Arsenal go into this Matchweek 16 fixture sitting at the top of the table and boasting strong home form with multiple recent victories and several clean sheets, while struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers remain bottom of the league with just a couple of points and no league wins this season.

The Gunners have dominated this head-to-head in recent years and are expected to control possession and chances, with most models and betting markets heavily backing an Arsenal victory and a likely shutout given Wolves’ attacking woes and long losing streak.

Arsenal are overwhelming favorites at -750, while the Wolves are pegged at +750. The draw line is set at +1900. There is good value in the O3.5 (+135), as Arsenal has been in a rich scoring form this season and will probably score many goals at home.

Responsible Gambling

Responsible gambling means playing for fun while maintaining control, knowing the risks, and avoiding gambling beyond your means. Key practices include:

Setting limits: Time, money, and loss limits on wagers.

Self-exclusion: Temporarily or permanently barring yourself from sportsbooks or casinos.

Recognizing signs of problem gambling: Chasing losses, betting more than intended, or gambling to escape stress.

Accessing support services: In Missouri, players can contact the Missouri Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-888-ADMIT-IT (1-888-236-4848) or visit mpgf.org for counseling, treatment referrals, and self-help tools.

Using sportsbook tools: Licensed platforms such as BetMGM Sportsbook offer deposit limits, cool-off periods, self-assessment tests, and account-blocking options to help manage gambling habits.

Following these steps helps keep gambling safe and enjoyable while reducing the risk of financial or emotional harm.

More info on BetMGM Promo Code

BetMGM Missouri promo code GOALMAX1500 BetMGM Missouri promo code offer Get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1,500 in Sports Bonus! BetMGM Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with sports betting now live in Missouri