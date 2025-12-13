Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Chiefs, NHL, & NBA

The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code GOALBONUS gives you more. Up for grabs is $300 in bonus bets for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s NFL showdown and today's NHL and NBA action from 12:00 PM CT(12/13).

Sports lovers have a full slate this weekend, with the Chargers visiting the Chiefs in a crucial AFC West clash, the Knicks facing the Magic in a competitive NBA showdown, and the Canadiens taking on the Rangers in the NHL. Each game features high stakes, key matchups, and plenty of action for bettors and fans alike.

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code GOALBONUS to access the launch offer. Missouri players must be 21+ and physically located in the state.

Steps to Claim:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook using our secure link. Tap Sign Up in the top-right corner. Enter your details and the promo code GOALBONUS, then verify your identity. Make your first deposit of at least $30. Place a $10 bet (-500 odds or longer) on any sports market. Once the bet settles, win or lose, you’ll receive $100 in Bonus Bets. Repeat the $10 qualifying wager on the next two days to earn up to $300 in total Bonus Bets over three days.

How can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code today?

NFL—LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Dec.14, 12:00 PM CT

The Los Angeles Chargers (9‑4) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (6‑7) in a pivotal Week 15 AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are listed as 5.5‑point favorites with a moneyline around –250, and the Chargers are slight underdogs at +220.

The total sits near 41.5 points; the Chargers have been strong this season and won the Week 1 meeting, but KC — fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive — gets the home‑field edge and looks to bounce back from recent struggles.

NBA—New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic, Dec. 13, 4:30 PM CT

The Knicks (17‑7) head to Orlando to face the Magic (15‑10) in this Dec. 13 matchup, with the Knicks favored around –175 on the moneyline –4.5 on the spread, while the Magic sit near +150 on the ML and +4.5 on the spread, and the total points line is about 223.5.

New York’s strong recent form and deeper roster give them the edge on the road, but Orlando’s recent play and offensive upside make this a competitive game where both teams could make noise on offense.

NHL – Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers Dec. 13, 6:00 PM CT

The Canadiens (15‑11‑3) travel to take on the New York Rangers (15‑13‑4) at Madison Square Garden in what should be a competitive Eastern Conference matchup.

Montreal is coming off a strong performance in net with Jacob Fowler making 35 saves in his NHL debut and contributors like Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher providing offense, while the Rangers have struggled recently with power plays and an ugly shutout loss to Chicago, highlighting some offensive inconsistency.

Despite mixed results, New York’s home ice and deeper roster give them an edge, but Montreal’s recent form and ability to score at a steady clip make this a game where goals and momentum swings could be decisive.

Responsible Gambling in Missouri

Missouri residents using Fanatics Sportsbook can take advantage of a variety of responsible gambling features to keep their betting safe and under control. Fanatics Missouri offers:

Deposit limits: Set caps on how much money can be added to your account over a specific period.

Wager limits: Restrict the maximum amount you can bet per wager or per day.

Time-outs: Temporarily pause access to your account for days or weeks.

Self-exclusion: Block yourself from all Missouri-licensed sportsbooks for an extended period.

Additionally, statewide support is available through 1-800-GAMBLER and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), providing confidential assistance for anyone dealing with gambling issues. Sports betting should remain a form of entertainment, and Missouri players can maintain control by using these tools and seeking help when needed.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Fanatics Missouri promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Missouri promo code offer Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash Fanatics Missouri promo code terms and conditions Must be 21+. New customers in MO. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer each day to receive $100 in FanCash each day for your first 3 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 3 days begin the day you establish your account. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with sports betting now live in Missouri