Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for Monday Night Football, NBA & World Cup Qualifiers

If you make qualifying bets for ten days after claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS, you’ll get up to $2000 back in FanCash. Start betting on tonight’s Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders Monday Night Football matchup at 8:15pm EST.

There’s also an important World Cup qualifier between Germany and Slovakia in Leipzig at 2:45pm EST. In the NBA, the New York Knicks and Miami Heat will meet for the second time in four days for a 7:30pm EST tip-off.

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

To claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and get up to $2000 in FanCash, you’ll want to pay close attention to the steps below:

New users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY are eligible for the FanCash promotion.

Go to Fanatics Sportsbook using our link and scan the QR code to download the app Then, create an account and provide the promo code GOALBONUS On the same day you sign up, opt in to the promotion on your betslip and stake $1+ on any market with odds of -500 or longer Only the first eligible bet each day counts towards the promotion, but you may opt in each of the first ten days your account is open After ten days are up, you will get your stake back in FanCash (up to $200) for each qualifying bet that settles as a loss You can’t redeem FanCash for real money, but you may use it to continue betting

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

Tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup features the Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium at 8:15pm EST (ABC). The Cowboys allow the second-most points per game in the NFL, but improved their defense at the trade deadline.

Still, Dallas has a vulnerable secondary. Raiders TE Brock Bowers (+105 TD scorer) could catch his fourth touchdown pass in three games, even with the Raiders averaging 12.4 points per game in their last five.

The Cowboys (3-5-1) have playoff hopes, while the Raiders (2-7) are destined to finish last in their division. Lay the points on the Cowboys (+100).

After an unconvincing win in Luxembourg, Germany (-500) take on Slovakia (+1050) at 2:45pm EST in Leipzig with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the line. As Germany lead Slovakia on goal difference, they only need a draw (+500) to advance.

Slovakia were also unconvincing in a 1-0 win over Northern Ireland and aren’t a high-scoring bunch. Go with Germany to win and shut out Slovakia (-115 SGP). Germany have more quality than the visitors despite their injury crisis.

In the NBA, the New York Knicks (8-4) will go for their second win over the Miami Heat (7-6) in four days at 7:30pm EST. However, both PG Jalen Brunson and F OG Anunoby are out for the Knicks (+105).

Still, the Heat (-2) will be missing Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro again and lost to the Knicks 140-132 on Friday. Heat C Pelle Larsson (O/U 9.5 points) is averaging 13.6 points without Adebayo in the lineup.

Larsson’s efforts may not be enough to stop Knicks C Karl-Anthony Towns (O/U 28.5 points), who went off for 39 points on Friday. Bet on the Knicks to win.

