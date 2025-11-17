Sleeper Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get Free $20 + $100 in Bonuses for Monday Night Football & NBA

Use the Sleeper promo code, GOALBONUS, pre the Knicks travelling to South Beach to beat the Heat for the second time in three nights. On Monday Night Football, the Cowboys look to get back on track with a win against the Raiders.

These teams met on Friday, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Norman Powell both posting season-highs in points. Javonte Williams has three 2+ TD games this season, and he’ll look to make it four with a big game in Sin City tonight.

Get started with the Sleeper promo code to claim bonuses

Sort through the best sportsbook promos on our expert’s guide

Find our list of the best DFS sites here in the US

How to claim the Sleeper promo code

The Sleeper promo code, GOALBONUS, allows players to claim $120 bonuses if they win. Get started by following the simple steps below:

The offer is only available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Go to the Sleeper landing page via the above link Verify your details Use the promo code GOALBONUS Get a free $20 no deposit needed Deposit up to $100 Receive deposit match bonuses Bonuses cannot be withdrawn for cash and will expire after

How can you use your Sleeper Fantasy promo code today?

For the second time in three nights, the Knicks and Heat get together in the heat of battle. In Friday’s game, New York emerged victorious by the score of 140-132, which I could absolutely see playing out here once again.

During that matchup, Towns recorded a season-high 39 points along with 10 rebounds, and I’ll even highlight the 15 points and 18 rebounds he posted against the Heat back on Oct. 26. Jalen Brunson has been ruled out (ankle), and Towns’ numbers will increase because of it. Let’s take KAT to get more than 42.5 points + rebounds.

Norman Powell delivered an impressive performance against the Knicks on Friday, going 8-for-15 on 3-pointers en route to a season-high 38 points. Powell has benefitted from extra opportunities as well, and he’s now gone 13-for-25 on 3-pointers over his last two games.

The MNF matchup between the Cowboys and Raiders caps off the NFL Week 11 schedule and is projected to be a closely contested, high-scoring game. Javonte Williams is licking his chops for this matchup, as the Raiders allow the third-most red zone carries (31). Williams has three games with 2+ TDs this season, and the Cowboys’ powerful aerial attack can put him near the end zone most of the night.

Speaking of that aerial assault, George Pickens is one of those guys who can make some noise tonight. In nine games, Pickens has posted 68+ in seven of them. I also like Pickens’ longest catch being more than 24.5 yards, so his getting more than 66.5 receiving yards on the night shouldn’t be a problem.

For the Raiders, Tre Tucker stands out as my favorite option of the bunch. The Cowboys have allowed seven different WR1s to perform above receiving-yard expectations this season, so Tucker is in a good spot to get more than 43.5 receiving yards, especially if they’re trailing most of the night.

More on the Sleeper promo code

Sleeper promo code GOALBONUS Sleeper promo Get Free $20+100% Deposit Match up to $100! Sleeper promo terms and conditions Must be 18+ (19+ or 21+ depending on state of residence) and within the applicable state. Not available in NJ. Full T&Cs apply.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other sportsbooks and DFS sites.