bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA & NFL MNF, Cowboys vs Raiders

The Knicks and Heat meet for the second time in three days on the NBA hardwood. America’s Team, the Cowboys, travels to Sin City for a date with the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

*The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

New customers located in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA, are eligible to use the bet365 promo code.

Choose between the offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonuses, or the $1000 first bet $1000 first bet safety net offer Use the bonus code GOALBET when requested during the registration process Deposit $10+ to be eligible for either offer You must place a $5+ bet to get the offer for $200 in bonuses, while the $1000 first bet safety net offer allows you to wager as much as you’d like Bonuses are available to use for seven (7) days before they expire

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

On Friday, the Knicks got the 140-132 win over the Heat at Madison Square Garden. The two teams had a full two days to travel back down to Miami, regroup, and get ready for tonight’s matchup.

In that game, Karl-Anthony Towns went bananas, scoring a season-high 39 points. KAT also added 11 rebounds, making that a 100% hit rate on double-digit rebounds this season.

It certainly helped KAT’s usage that Jalen Brunson was out, just as he will be going forward. Look for him to go over 42.5 points + rebounds (-110) in a repeat performance against an undersized Heat team.

The Cowboys and Raiders put a lid on the NFL Week 11 schedule with this MNF matchup from Sin City. Dallas is a 3.5-point road favorite, with the total currently at 49.5 points.

According to the betting numbers, we’re seeing a huge differential of bets (DAL: 66%) to money (LV: 60%). A lot of that has to do with the key number getting to +3.5 (-115), and I’ll oblige, considering the Raiders initially opened at +1.5. As for the total, I want to take it down a notch and go over 48.5 points (-122); this would avoid a 28-21 possible outcome and even push the gas pedal on a 24-24 game late.

For props, I’ll begin with a Raider and take Tre Tucker going over 43.5 receiving yards (-115). Tucker gets one of the greatest matchups for a WR in all of football, as the Cowboys have allowed seven of the nine WR1s going against them to exceed their receiving yard prop.

On the Dallas side of things, I like George Pickens to have his longest reception of over 24.5 yards. This number opened at 22.5, so the increase lets us know we’re climbing up the right tree. The Cowboys have allowed a 30+ yard reception in each of their last three games.

Even though I’m on the Raiders, I don’t hate Javonte Williams scoring 2+ TDs (+320) either; he does have three multi-TD games this season.

