Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonuses for the NBA Finals 2025 & Club World Cup

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses, with NBA Finals 2025 action and four games from the Club World Cup on the way.

How can Fanatics users keep up with today's epic lineup of basketball and soccer at familiar venues? As the cliche goes, "very carefully." The best way to start is to sign-up for your Fanatics bonus offer.

Got your fill of soccer? Check out of NBA Finals 2025 bonus code with $1000 on offer

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

Read our expert’s view on the best Club World Cup betting sites to use in the US in 2025

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook sign-ups from the U.S. states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by staking only $50 on a Fanatics Sportsbook bet.

To claim the Fanatics bonus offer, follow the steps below:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Register with your correct sign-up details Review and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet an amount of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days You will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 The bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Fanatics bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you aren't in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To take advantage of the alternate offer, follow these steps instead:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Register the details of your new personal profile. Review and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. The 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Every day after signing up, make a cash bet of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for losses are credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's Fanatics bonus code offer equals house bucks for placing bets on an historic lineup of sports in the United States, featuring 2025's Champions League victors on the pitch in Los Angeles.

Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras looks to build on CONMEBOL's fine debut in the Club World Cup in second-round Group A play today, taking on a fellow 0-1-0 side in Al Ahly of Cairo on DAZN at noon Eastern Time. Palmeiras had a very solid appearance against FC Porto in Round 1, leading to (-162) odds on Palmeiras defeating Al Ahly. Vitor Roque is the Brazilian side's trending pick to score, topping a logjam of names at (+155) proposition odds.

FC Porto has a (-165) moneyline for its Round 2 match against Inter Miami, televised on TNT at 3 p.m. EST. While the latter club's opener against Al Ahly ended in a scoreless draw, it wasn't because both teams didn't create marvelous chances. Miami appears especially vulnerable to counterattacks, not something that Lionel Messi can do much about personally. That's why it's strange that David Beckham wants to add more high-priced forwards to the Herons, who can score but can't defend.

At least Inter Miami isn't getting virtually ten-to-one (+950) Fanatics odds today. That plight belongs to the Seattle Sounders, who must follow a listless debut against Botafogo with a far-tougher task of going against Atlético Madrid. Seattle can count on a home-field advantage but not much else at Lumen Field at 6 p.m. EST. DAZN retakes the Club World Cup's tilts on TV at Happy Hour.

Paris Saint-Germain at the Rose Bowl is a sweet occasion, one that supporters got to enjoy without fully appreciating due to the one-sided nature of PSG's debut in Group B. It was notable to see PSG run roughshod over a Spanish powerhouse like Atlético, considering that Dembele is sidelined for the Parisians, who must reset after earning that watershed Champions League crown of 2025. "4 to 0" answers a lot of questions, and gives PSG (-600) odds versus Botafogo at 9 p.m. EST tonight.

The North American championship continues on Fox Sports 1 at 9:15 p.m. EST when the United States takes on CONCACAF Gold Cup guest Saudi Arabia. The USA answered some of its own questions with a characteristic 4-0 triumph over Trinidad & Tobago to begin Group Stage, though the Americans' (-185) odds to beat the Saudis in Round 2 fly in the face of the Yanks' glaring lineup omissions in addition to Saudi Arabia's recent improvements in form and consistency.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals will be the last NBA game until autumn … unless the underdogs win. Oklahoma City has (-250) odds to win on the road and conquer the Indiana Pacers four games to two. The Pacers' "win or play golf" scenario has helped Indiana to a fighting (+6.5) point spread against the favored Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. ABC and ESPN Desportes share the game in Indy.

OKC compensated for a quiet Game 5 from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander by clowning Indiana's offense with great guarding in key situations. Tonight's healthy O/U line of (221.5) total points indicates that if Indiana forces the basketball into traffic on home court, it's the OKC transition-game and fast break that could take the total over the watermark, as opposed to Indiana's vaunted speed.

SGA's betting line of O/U (33.5) points-scored in Game 6 is a come-down from the heights his prop bet totals have reached, believe it or not. But the Thunder have cracking (-2500) odds to win the series. .

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--