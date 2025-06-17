Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get a $250 Registration Bonus for the 2025 Club World Cup

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses with Dortmund and Inter Milan playing in the Club World Cup today.

It's time for Inter Milan to take the pitch again. Thankfully, they aren't facing Paris Saint-Germain, though a rematch isn't out of the question as U.S. stadiums cheer for the 2025 Club World Cup.

Speculators will be fascinated with how inter-confederation ties play out in the Group Stage of this summer's Club World Cup. But today, there's a Europe vs Europe clash to captivate our eyes.

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

New users from the legal U.S. sports betting states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WV claim up to a $250 Fanatics Sportsbook bonus by staking just $50 on any available odds.

Follow these steps to score your Fanatics bonus deal:

Click on the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, using the above link Register and confirm all of your details Read and understand Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet sums of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days The account will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonus funds are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering newcomers from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can claim up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim the No Sweat First Bets offer, follow these steps:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Register and confirm your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying bet at Fanatics placed every day will count towards the promo.

After the 10-day window, your qualifying bets that have been settled for losses, if any, will be credited as sportsbook bonuses. The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion also has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Fanatics Sportsbook's bonus deals offer a head start on scoring winning picks in Club World Cup soccer action today and tonight, in addition to kickoffs in the U21 Euros and in the Gold Cup.

Did you think next summer was the blast-off for soccer in the USA? Maybe it is, but 2025 is feeling like the rumble of NASA jet exhaust. Audiences of greater than 80,000 at a time are filling seats for the United States' historically expanded chapter of the Club World Cup, hosting teams like Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. If that isn't enough, there's a Gold Cup going on too.

Germany’s powerhouse Borussia Dortmund meets Brazil’s Fluminense F.C. in a noon Eastern Time contest on TNT. Borussia Dortmund is highly favored at Metlife Stadium thanks to a lineup that's gotten a boost from the summer transfer cycle. Las Vegas oddsmakers are more impressed that Bellingham is going to play right away in the state-side competition's Group Stage.

River Plate might get more betting action to defeat the Urawa Red Diamonds on DAZN at 3 p.m. EST if there weren't so many titanic European contenders in the Club World Cup. The Japanese league is top-heavy like most overlooked domestic club affiliations, marking the Red Diamonds as vulnerable after a fourth-place finish. But the Argentine club's odds are (-195) compared to Dortmund's (-220).

The Asian Champions League winner Ulsan Hyundai square off against the South African Premier Division champion Mamalodi Sundowns at 6 p.m. EST. A few sportsbooks aren't favoring either team, not knowing what to do with the matchup, but Fanatics slightly favors Ulsan at (+135) odds to win.

Inter Milan versus Monterrey is set to begin at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on DAZN. Inter's got a (-260) moneyline compared to Monterrey's (+650), showing what a yawning gap there's perceived to be between the continental titans on two sides of a pond. Yet, with an impressive (-112) prop betting price on "Both Teams to Score," the sportsbook is giving the Liga side a chance to manufacture goals against Inter Milan, which will bear down on defense following this spring's debacle versus PSG.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

