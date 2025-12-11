DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for St. Louis Blues, NFL TNF & NBA

Get $300 in bonus bets for St. Louis Blues games, NBA games, and NFL matches by using the DraftKings Missouri Promo Code starting at 7:00 PM CT today.

The St. Louis Blues will play the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM CT, while the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans will square off in an entertaining NBA game at 7:00 PM CT. For Missouri gamblers hoping to get the most out of their bonus wagers, both games present excellent options.

Elsewhere in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Thursday Night Football at 7:15 PM CT. Now is the perfect moment to apply your DraftKings Missouri bonus code and enter the biggest games of the week, whether you're watching some action on the ice or looking into other betting markets.

Claiming the DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

DraftKings is now live in Missouri, giving new players a chance to claim a $300 bonus when they sign up and place a qualifying wager. Here’s how to claim your DraftKings Missouri offer:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app or use the secure link to visit the DraftKings Missouri site. You must be 21+ and physically located in a legal state (including Missouri) when creating your account. Provide the necessary details to register and complete verification. Make your first deposit of at least $5. Place a $5+ qualifying wager on any eligible sports betting market. Once the bet is placed, DraftKings will give you $300 in bonus bets instantly.

How can you use your DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code today?

NHL — St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators — 12/11, 7:00 PM CT

The Blues travel to take on the Predators in a Central Division showdown. They hold an 11–13–7 record, while Nashville is just behind at 11–14–4, and both teams have struggled to find offensive consistency this season.

St. Louis come in after losing their last game 5-2 to the Bruins. Robert Thomas leads the club with 20 points, while also contributing on the power play. Nashville, meanwhile, is getting scoring from Filip Forsberg, who has tallied three points in his last two games, including a key role in a gritty 4-3 shootout win over Colorado.

Both sides have shown defensive and goaltending lapses — the Blues have allowed 107 goals so far — and with middling offensive output, this game is expected to be a tight, low-scoring affair. St. Louis will likely try to strike early, while Nashville hopes to leverage home ice and recent momentum.

NBA — Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans — 12/11, 7:00 PM CT

The Trail Blazers (9–15) hit the road to take on the Pelicans (3–22) as clear favorites (-215 against +185 ML). Portland comes in having won their earlier head-to-head this season (125-117) and holds the expected edge despite entering on a 1-4 stretch, while New Orleans has lost multiple straight at home and is searching for offensive rhythm.

Injury troubles leave the Blazers short-handed — with Scoot Henderson, Matisse Thybulle, Damian Lillard out, and Robert Williams III questionable — but they still project as the more consistent unit.

With New Orleans also struggling to score consistently, this loosens into a matchup where Portland’s greater depth and recent head-to-head edge make them the clear pick.

NFL — Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 12/11, 7:15 PM CT

The Atlanta Falcons (4–9) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7–6) in a matchup with playoff implications for Tampa. The Bucs sit as favorites (-238) and −4.5 on the spread, with the total 45.5 points.

Atlanta relies on Bijan Robinson to generate offensive momentum, but struggles in the red zone and with turnovers, averaging just 19.4 points per game. Tampa Bay, led by Baker Mayfield’s 2,722 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, has shown steadier offensive output and looks to bounce back from a recent loss while protecting home-field advantage.

The Buccaneers’ run defense is strong, though their secondary has been more vulnerable, offering potential avenues for Atlanta if they can limit mistakes. Be sure to keep an eye on total points, as turnovers or quick drives could create scoring swings.

What payment options will DraftKings offer in Missouri?

DraftKings will provide the same secure banking methods in Missouri that it offers in other legal states. These include trusted deposit and withdrawal options such as online banking transfers, debit cards, PayPal, and approved digital wallet services. All payment options are regulated by state rules and must meet strict security standards. DraftKings will also offer tools to help players manage their spending, including deposit limits, time controls, and optional self-exclusion features.

More info on DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

DraftKings Missouri promo code No Code Needed - Link DraftKings Missouri promo code offer Bet $5 and Get $300 Instantly in Bonus Bets! DraftKings Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem the prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with sports betting now live in Missouri