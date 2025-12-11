You can earn up to $1,500 in free bets with the BetMGM Missouri promo code GOALMAX1500, which is ideal for placing bets on today's Blues showdown in the NHL, NBA, and TNF games starting at 7:00 PM CT.

The Nashville Predators host the St. Louis Blues tonight at 7:00 PM CT. The Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets will play in the NBA at 7:00 PM CT. Also, Thursday Night Football action features the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM CT.

NHL — St. Louis Blues vs Nashville Predators, Dec. 11, 7:00 PM CT

The St. Louis Blues enter tonight’s Central Division matchup at 11-13-7, while the Nashville Predators come in at 10-14-4.

BetMGM puts St. Louis as a narrow road favorite at about -135, with Nashville close behind around +115. The puck line is set at Blues -1.5 (+170), and the total sits at 6.0 goals, reflecting both teams allowing more than 3.4 goals per game.

The Blues have taken two of the last three meetings against Nashville and will look to rely on their more dependable top-six scoring group. Nashville aims to leverage home ice to stay competitive, and with both teams struggling defensively, this matchup profiles as a tight divisional contest where a single momentum surge could swing the outcome.

NBA — Los Angeles Clippers vs Houston Rockets, Dec. 11, 7:00 PM CT

The Clippers are having a terrible season (6-18) while the Rockets are having just the opposite (15-6). LAC, having recently sent Chris Paul home, are in a funk and are 4-11 against Western Conference opponents.

Expect the Rockets to win this one easily despite the heroics of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Their offensive firepower features Lperen Sengun and Evin Durant. Add Houston’s league-leading offensive rebounding numbers, and you’ve got a recipe for a likely blowout. The Rockets are set at -390 ML while the spread also favors them by 8.5 (-120).

NFL — Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dec. 11, 7:15 PM CT

Atlanta enters at 4–9, struggling to find a consistent offensive rhythm, while the Buccaneers are 7–6 and hoping to maintain playoff momentum. Tampa Bay is a solid favorite (−238), with the spread at −4.5. The total points sit near 44.5–45.5, suggesting a moderately paced, potentially close contest.

Atlanta’s offense has been uneven, averaging 19.4 points per game with 206.4 passing yards and 123.6 rushing yards. Quarterback Kirk Cousins will need to rely on quick reads and explosive plays to keep the Falcons competitive.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield, with 2,722 passing yards this season, leads a slightly higher-scoring offense that averages 23 points per game. Analysts are leaning toward Tampa Bay covering the spread, but the matchup could hinge on turnovers and defensive execution. The Falcons have struggled to protect the football and stop the run, so any early mistakes could swing momentum quickly in favor of the Buccaneers.

BetMGM officially launched sportsbook services in Missouri on December 1, 2025. As long as you're 21+ and physically in Missouri, you can legally place bets — both via mobile and at approved retail sportsbook locations.

