Falcons vs Buccaneers Predictions - Thursday Night Football Picks & Odds Dec 11th

Now in a tie for first place in the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5) desperately need a win against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. The Bucs’ offense should get going with a few players set to return. That said, over 44.5 points (-110) is an appealing pick.

Falcons vs Buccaneers Predictions - 8:15pm EST - 12/11

Bucky Irving Anytime TD Scorer @ +115

Over 44.5 Points @ -110

Kirk Cousins Interception: Yes @ -122

Falcons vs Buccaneers Odds

Spread: Buccaneers -5.5 (-105)

Buccaneers -5.5 (-105) Moneyline: Falcons (+210), Buccaneers (-255)

Falcons (+210), Buccaneers (-255) Total: O/U 44.5 (-110)

Falcons vs Buccaneers Picks

Irving to Extend TD Streak - Bucky Irving Anytime TD Scorer (+115)

Second-year back Bucky Irving has had a major sophomore slump. After averaging 5.4 yards per carry last season, the Oregon product has picked up just 3.4 yards per carry in an injury-plagued campaign.

Irving has missed seven games this season with shoulder and foot issues, but has appeared in the Bucs’ last two games. Despite only picking up 116 yards on 32 carries in those games, he’s scored touchdowns in both.

In fact, Irving has scored touchdowns in each of his last three games. He’s been much more effective as a receiver this season, with three receiving TDs in six games. The hope is that Irving gets going on the ground tonight, though, as the Falcons have a weak run defense.

Even with his struggles, there’s a good chance Irving finds the end zone on Thursday Night Football. Bet on Irving to score at +115 odds.

Falcons vs Buccaneers Prediction 1: Bucky Irving Anytime TD Scorer @ +115

Key Players Back for Bucs? - Over 44.5 Points (-110)

On Sunday, the Falcons allowed the Seahawks to score 37 points. The Falcons have now allowed 30+ points in three of their previous five games. The over is 4-1 in the Falcons’ last five, and Atlanta has also scored 24 or more points in four of those five games.

Those are all signs we could see over 44.5 points (-110) tonight. The Bucs also rank 27th in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt this season. While the Buccaneers have scored just 15.7 points per game over their last three games, expect an offensive improvement tonight.

Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka dropped a pass in the end zone against the Saints, and fellow WRs Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan could both return to give QB Baker Mayfield more offensive weapons to throw to.

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs may also play tonight, giving Mayfield more protection. With the Bucs getting healthier and the Falcons giving up plenty of points, bet on the over.

Falcons vs Buccaneers Prediction 2: Over 44.5 Points @ -110

Cousins Throwing Caution to the Wind - Kirk Cousins Interception: Yes (-122)

In three starts since Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. suffered a torn ACL, Kirk Cousins has thrown as many touchdown passes as interceptions (three). Two of those came on Sunday in the 37-9 loss against the Seahawks.

The Buccaneers are tied for sixth in the NFL, with 0.9 interceptions per game. While their secondary has given up quite a few big plays, the Bucs have also picked off 12 passes in 13 games this season.

At age 37, Cousins is nowhere near an elite quarterback anymore, and he completed just 50 percent of his passes last week. Expect Cousins to throw a fourth pick in four games tonight, at -122 odds.

Falcons vs Buccaneers Prediction 3: Kirk Cousins Interception: Yes @ -122

Falcons vs Buccaneers Start Time

Start Time: 8:15pm EST

8:15pm EST Location: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Address: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607

4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607 Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, NFL+

With both teams looking to bounce back from Week 14 losses, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons. It’s hard to be confident in the Bucs to cover, given they are 0-5 ATS in their last five games. Still, the Falcons are coming off a 28-point loss of their own.