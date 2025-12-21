Missouri bettors can unlock $300 in bonus bets with the DraftKings Missouri promo code. Bet on the Kansas City Chiefs, NBA clashes, and NHL matchups today from 12:00 PM CT – top games across football, basketball, and hockey for an exciting day of sports action.

Here’s the lineup: Chiefs vs Titans in the NFL at 12:00 PM CT, a marquee NHL matchup in which the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Minnesota Wild at 5:00 PM CT, and Miami Heat vs NY Knicks go at it in this NBA showdown at 6:00 PM CT.

Don’t miss the action!

Claiming the DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Here's how to receive $300 in free bets by using the DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:

To enter DraftKings Sportsbook, use the secure link and choose Missouri as your state.

Create an account by entering your credentials; a promo code is not required.

Make a first deposit of at least $5.

Put the $5 qualifying initial wager (minimum odds of -500) on any sporting event that is offered.

Soon after your initial wager settles, you will get bonus bets worth up to $300, whether you win or lose.

You must be in Missouri at the time of the game and be at least 21 years old.

How can you use your DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code today?

NFL—Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans, Dec. 21, 12:00 PM CT

Kansas City enters as a moderate favorite on the road (-180 moneyline and -3.5point spread), with the over/under -37.5 points in this Week 16 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

The Chiefs (6‑8) are dealing with a season‑ending Patrick Mahomes ACL injury, meaning Gardner Minshew will start under center, while offensive weapons like Rashee Rice could be limited due to concussion protocol, and defensive upgrades/declines on both sides add intrigue to the contest.

Kansas City’s offense still ranks higher than Tennessee’s, and the Titans (2‑12) are among the league’s weaker teams, but with a backup QB and roster turnover, this game could play out tighter than expected, especially if Tennessee’s Cam Ward can move the chains and keep it close.

NHL—Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild, Dec. 21, 5:00 PM, CT

The Colorado Avalanche (24-2-7) will face the Minnesota Wild (21-9-5) in a game that features two great teams going at it on the ice.

The Avalanche have one of the best players in the league, Nathan McKinno,n who leads the league in points with 58. Players' props for him to score or assist in the game might be worth a look.

The Wild is led by Kirill Kaprizov, who has 41 points for the season. Both high-powered offenses are expected to slug it out on the ice, with both Colorado goalkeepers having a save percentage of 92%.

A shutout is unlikely, but this could give the Avalanche the edge. Expect them to beat the Wild.

NBA—Miami Heat vs New York Knicks, Dec. 21, 6:00 PM, CT

The New York Knicks take on the Miami Heat at home in Madison Square Garden. Favored by 3.5 points, New York has shown great poise this season and is 2nd in the Eastern Conference standings.

Their role players like OG Anunoby and Miles Bridges have played well. There is bench contribution from the likes of Tyler Kolek and Jordan Clarkson. They are in the midst of a 6-game winning streak, having won 9 of 10.

The Knicks (-175 ML) have been on a roll this season and are fresh off beating the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup; they will look to keep the good vibes going. Jalen Brunson is on a heater, while Mitchell Robinson has been grabbing every available offensive rebound. Expect a Knicks win and a cover on the spread.

Can I bet on Sports with DraftKings in Missouri?

Yes — you can legally bet on sports with DraftKings in Missouri. As of December 1, 2025, residents and visitors 21 or older who are physically in the state can place wagers through licensed mobile sportsbooks, and DraftKings operates with a direct Missouri mobile sports betting license.

You can download the DraftKings Sportsbook app, register, deposit, and place bets from anywhere in Missouri, with new users often eligible for welcome offers, such as bonus bets.

More info on DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

DraftKings Missouri promo code No Code Needed - Link DraftKings Missouri promo code offer Bet $5 and Get $300 Instantly in Bonus Bets! DraftKings Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem the prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with sports betting now live in Missouri