FanDuel Missouri Promo: Get $400 in Bonus Bets for MO Sports Betting Launch 12/1

Sign up from November 17, pre-register, and be ready for FanDuel’s Missouri promo code offer on launch day. Missouri Sportsbooks are highly anticipated and users are able to truly take advantage with the FanDuel Sportsbook promo.

Signing up for the FanDuel Missouri Promo Code

Missouri residents can lock in the FanDuel welcome deal before sports betting goes live by pre-registering from November 17. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, sign up, and get your account set to receive your bonus when sports betting launches on December 1.

Download FanDuel Sportsbook for iOS or Android, or go to their website. Select the sign-up option on the homepage. Enter your personal details—name, DOB, address, and email address. Certify that you are of legal age (21+ in Missouri) and complete identity verification steps. Configure your notification and security preferences. Once done, you'll be eligible for launch day bonuses the moment sports betting arrives in Missouri.

Claiming the FanDuel Missouri Promo on 12/1

FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $400” deal goes live in Missouri with the sportsbook’s official launch, and it’s packed with perks:

Have your registration verified and log in on December 1. Pre-registration scores you $100 in no-deposit bonus bets, reserved for those who set up early. After launch, deposit funds and place a first bet to qualify for another $300 in bonus bets. Bonus bets come with a 7-day expiration and can’t be cashed out, so plan to use them before they’re gone.

MO Sports Betting Schedule – Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans Sun, 12/7, 8:20PM ET

Andy Reid must unleash his trademark offensive creativity as the Chiefs aim to put up big points and secure a victory in this late-season clash against Houston, with Arrowhead Stadium sure to be electrifying for Mahomes and his squad.

Beyond cheering for the Chiefs, Missouri sports fans can look ahead to even more action once FanDuel Missouri goes live, with these games lined up:

NHL: St. Louis Blues vs Anaheim Ducks, Mon 12/1, 7:00 pm ET (ESPN+). Jordan Binnington anchors the Blues in goal; Kyrou and Buchnevich headline the attack, while the Ducks face a test on the road in St. Louis. The Blues then visit Chicago later in the week (Thu 12/4).

MLB: Cardinals fans keep their focus on off-season moves as Nolan Arenado continues to bring gold-glove defense at third base.

NCAAF: Mizzou Tigers, guided by QB Beau Pribula and WR Kevin Coleman Jr., look ahead to a bowl after a strong season.

NCAAB: Missouri Tigers hit the road for a high-profile matchup at Notre Dame, Tue 12/2, 9:00 pm ET (ESPN+). Talented newcomer Jason Crowe joins the action for Mizzou men’s hoops.

MLS: St. Louis CITY SC’s offseason ramps up with player signings and news on Apple TV+.

Kicking off December, fans across Missouri get treated to top matchups and headline performances—whether it’s Patrick Mahomes against AFC rivals or Jordan Binnington providing a spark in the net for the St. Louis Blues.

What Payment options will FanDuel Missouri offer?

FanDuel Missouri is expected to support a full range of payment methods for both deposits and withdrawals.

Users should find popular choices like online banking, debit cards, and even E-wallets such asPayPal, Venmo, and maybe Apple Pay available for Missouri accounts.

FanDuel typically processes deposits instantly through the app or website, while withdrawals are completed quickly to verified payment sources.

Payment methods can be managed in your account settings for ease and convenience throughout the Missouri launch.

More info on FanDuel Missouri Promo Code

FanDuel Missouri promo code No bonus code - click here FanDuel Miss ouri promo code offer Missouri Early Sign Up Special – Get up to $400 in Bonus bets! FanDuel Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See FanDuel.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

