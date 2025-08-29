Championship Promotion Odds: Who to pick from 4 favourites

Ipswich Town have had a difficult start, and Southampton have been underwhelming. The value could be in teams like Birmingham City and Coventry City.

Championship Promotion Odds Ipswich Town +110 Birmingham City +130 Southampton +150 Coventry City +200

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Championship promotion odds

These days, it’s often assumed that the three teams relegated from the Premier League will be in the mix to go straight back up. Given the money that comes with a spell in the top flight and the squads clubs can put together, it’s a fair thing to presume. However, it doesn’t always play out that way.

Teams find themselves in financial troubles, or things just fall apart for them. Luton Town, for instance, suffered back-to-back relegations - Sheffield United fell at the final hurdle last season. Leicester City have sold a whole host of players this summer, and barely brought anybody in.

It’s probably fair to say that those who dropped into the Championship this season will be in the mix for a top-six spot. However, only time will tell how close to actually gaining promotion they get. Today, we take a look at the four favourites for promotion as things stand - and two of them weren’t considered contenders before the season began.

Ipswich Town

The Tractor Boys have had a pretty dreadful start to the season by their standards. After a brilliant Championship season last time out, they spent big but fell short in the top-flight. They’re spending big once again, but are winless after three games.

There’s reason for optimism, however. They have a good manager in Kieran McKenna, and once the likes of Kasey McAteer, Chuba Akpom and others settle in, they’ll be fine. Additional new signings will make them even stronger.

Concerns will grow if struggles persist a month from now, but for now, it’s just a case of settling into things again.

Ipswich are definitely worth backing for promotion, even after a slow start.

Southampton

The Saints have had a difficult summer in many ways. They were always expected to lose players, but the scale of player turnover has been quite substantial. Tyler Dibling and Mateus Fernandes are the big-money departures, but are by no means the only exits that will be felt.

They have made a couple of solid signings, with Damion Downs and Josh Quarshie coming, but have they signed enough to cover those they’ve lost? That’s up for debate. You’d expect a busy end to the window for them, and if they get it right, they’ll be fine.

Will Still has a very good squad at this level, and with the likes of Shea Charles back from loan, there is plenty of quality on the pitch. Still, there are question marks after a mixed start.

At this stage, Southampton’s prospects are uncertain. We’ll reserve judgment until the transfer window closes.

Birmingham City

Now this is a team to watch. The Blues haven’t held back in the transfer market, making some brilliant signings over the summer. They’re unbeaten after three games back in the second tier, and you’d expect them to be in the top six mix all season.

Jay Stansfield has already got three goals to his name, and both Kyogo Furuhashi and Seung-ho Paik have found the net. The squad now combines seasoned players with talented youth, and Chris Davies has been given significant support.

They held their own against Ipswich on the opening day, beat Blackburn Rovers and saw off Oxford United too. Tougher tasks will come their way, but having dominated League One, they start the 2025/26 campaign with an advantage.

Birmingham are a really interesting prospect this season, and we definitely expect them to be in the promotion conversation.

Coventry City

What can you say about a side that’s already scored 12 goals in three Championship games? Frank Lampard has done a brilliant job since taking over the Sky Blues, and they’ve started the new season in strong form. The 7-1 thumping of Queens Park Rangers followed an eight-goal thriller at Derby County, and they’re proving to be a great watch.

At the time of writing, they’re in third place, and if they can keep up their scoring form, they’ll remain there or thereabouts. Defenders in the division will probably have their hands full.

Haji Wright is already on four goals for 2025/26, and Victor Torp has three. Kaine Kesler-Hayden, meanwhile, could prove to be a very good signing, and they’ve managed to keep hold of most of their stars as well. They’re in very good shape for the season ahead.

Coventry may not yet be genuine title challengers, but it would be surprising if they’re not in the top six by the time May comes around.

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