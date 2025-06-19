BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 For Inter Miami & PSG in the Club World Cup

The BetMGM bonus code offers $150 in bonuses with Inter Miami and PSG taking to the pitch in the Club World Cup today.

Thursday Club World Cup matches line up some of the top franchises in the world in head-to-head confrontations. BetMGM is your launch pad for extra excitement with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The Club World Cup action is highlighted on Thursday by Brazil’s Palmeiras vs. Egypt’s Al Ahly, the U.S.A.’s Inter Miami vs. Portugal’s FC Porto, and France’s Paris Saint-Germain vs. Brazil’s Botafogo.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps:

Head over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Club World Cup match with the most U.S. TV coverage on Thursday is Inter Miami vs. FC Porto, throwing down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The two squads both had draws in the first round, and need a win to gain a point and avoid must-win scenarios.

Inter Miami is led by eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, who had 10 goals and 5 assists in 15 appearances this season. He’s backed by forward Luis Suárez, a goal-scoring machine, and goalkeeper Óscar Ustari, named Man of the Match vs Al Ahly with 8 saves and a penalty stop.

Porto will count on the talents of forward Samu Aghehowa, its top scorer with 19 Primeira Liga goals, and 18-year-old midfielder Rodrigo Mora, who had 10 goals and four assists in his season. Also look for midfielder Fábio Vieira, whose creativity is the engine for Porto.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT from Atlanta, with Porto a -150 favorite carrying a 2.5 goals over/under. TNT and truTV will televise the match, with DAZN streaming.

Rounding out the day is a big Rose Bowl match between Champions League kings Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil’s Botafogo, an inter-continental battle of styles.

Both teams have 3 points in their Group B, so this contest will determine who sits on the top and who has to face a final-day showdown to move forward.

Paris Saint-Germain is led by Senny Mayulu, a forward who had a goal in PSG’s 4-0 thrashing of Atlético in an earlier Club World Cup match. He’s backed by Désiré Doué, named Young Player of the Year in Ligue 1, and Bradley Barcoa, who had a breakout year for the squad.

Botafogo will counter with center-back Bastos, their Copa Libertadores-winning captain, and winger Jefferson Savarino, a dynamic attacker.

The match starts at 9 p.m. EDT at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, with Paris Saint-Germain a heavy -550 favorite, with a 3.5 goals over/under. DAZN will stream the match.

