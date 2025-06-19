NBA Finals 2025 Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 for OKC Thunder-Pacers from BetMGM

Use our 2025 NBA Finals bonus code GOALNEWSGET to get $150 in bonuses to use on the Thunder-Pacers Game 6 this evening.

The NBA Finals Game 6 will see the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the Indiana Pacers, the latter facing elimination and down 3-2 in this best-of-seven series. BetMGM is poised for to light ‘em up with a special offer available for first-time players:

The Game 6 moneyline has the OKC Thunder at -250 (Indiana is +200), giving -6.5 to the Pacers on the spread, with the over/under estimate at 221.5. ABC is televising the games, with streaming by Fubo, SlingTV and Hulu+ Live TV.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM via the link above Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

NBA Finals Preview - Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers - 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 19th, 2025

It’s do-or-die for the Indiana Pacers, who have the home court advantage in Game 6, but a huge disadvantage in that team leader and catalyst Tyrese Haliburton has a calf injury that left him largely an observer in his team’s Game 5 loss.

Haliburton is vowing to play no matter what, but how effective he’ll be against the NBA’s toughest defense is a huge question mark. If Haliburton can’t go or is ineffective, the point guard burden falls to TJ McConnell, who had 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists in just 22 minutes of play in Game 5.

The Indiana team has had a number of unexpected heroes in its playoff run, and still has a deep bench and a savvy coach. It will be interesting to see what Indiana mastermind Rick Carlisle dials up to overcome the handicaps facing his team.

Meanwhile, as funny as it sounds, OKC has to avoid any letdown in this game. The young team has had moments in the playoffs where they let the other side rally, and they don’t want to lose and have to roll the dice on a Game 7, even if it’s on their home court.

The OKC offense seems to be waking up just in time. In their Game 5 120-109 win, Jalen Williams had 40 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31 points, 10 assists) was his usual steady self and Chet Holmgren (11 rebounds) provided the muscle.

Teams that lead a best-of-seven series 3-2 have gone on to win the series 84.8% of the time, according to NBA stats.

Maybe Tyrese Haliburton summons the ghost of New York Knicks captain Willis Reed, who limped out of the Madison Square Garden tunnel and inspired his team to a championship victory in 1969.

But even if that happens, there’s worse news for Indiana: only one NBA team has won the championship after winning Game 6 at home but having to travel for Game 7. That team is the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one LeBron James. Neither he nor Reed are coming out of the tunnel for this game.

