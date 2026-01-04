BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for NFL Regular Season Finale, NBA & EPL

By signing up with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500, you’ll get a 20% deposit match up to $1500 in bonus bets. Use the bonus on tonight’s AFC North decider, the Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20pm EST.

Premier League - Manchester City vs Chelsea - 1/4 12:30 PM ET

Enzo Maresca got sacked on Thursday, leaving Chelsea (+340) assistant coaches to preside over today’s game at Manchester City (-150) on NBCSN. Man City defeated Chelsea twice last season, and City are unbeaten in their previous eight EPL matches against the Blues.

Rodri (+??? to be carded) could return to Man City’s starting lineup after Nico Gonzalez picked up an injury in a 0-0 draw at Sunderland on Thursday. The draw ended an eight-game City winning streak.

Now, there’s no room for error for the Cityzens, who enter the weekend four points behind Arsenal. Pep Guardiola’s side should outclass a Chelsea team in disarray. Go with City to win.

NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns - 1/4 8:00 PM ET

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (O/U 31.5 points) and the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder (-9.5) are on an eight-game winning streak against the Phoenix Suns ahead of tonight’s matchup at PHX Arena. That includes a recent 138-89 victory in the NBA Cup Quarterfinal

SGA has scored at least 28 points in each of his last ten games against Phoenix, while averaging 35.3 points per game. He should be in line for another big game tonight.

On the other end of the floor, the Thunder have done an excellent job shutting down Suns G Devin Booker (O/U 23.5 points) in recent meetings. The sharpshooter has averaged just 17.2 points in his last five games against OKC.

OKC has been dominant against teams not named the Spurs this season. Bet on the Thunder -9.5 (-110)

NFL - Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers - 1/4 8:20 PM ET

In a game that will decide the final playoff spot in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) meet their divisional rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, at Acrisure Stadium (Peacock). Pittsburgh could have clinched the division last Sunday, but lost 13-6 to the Cleveland Browns.

With Steelers WR DK Metcalf suspended again, the Steelers could struggle to put points on the board once again. The Ravens run the ball more than any other team in the league, which could limit the scoring. Consider going with under 41 points (-110).

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (O/U 203.5 passing yards) is expected to return from a back injury, but RB Derrick Henry has been the star of the Ravens’ offense lately. He’s averaged 134.5 rushing yards in the previous four games and sits at +125 odds to pick up 100 tonight.

