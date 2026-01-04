bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Sunday's NFL, NBA & NHL Action

Tonight belongs to you with bet365. Use promo code GOALBET to unlock $150 in Bonus Bets and fuel your plays across the biggest NFL, NHL, and NBA showdowns. Don’t just watch the action—own it, play it, and win big.

The action starts with an NFL showdown between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET. Next, we head to the hardwood where the Detroit Pistons face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2:00 PM ET.

NFL—Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings, Jan 4, 1:00 PM ET

The Green Bay Packers (9-6-1) travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings (8-8) on Sunday afternoon in a Week 18 NFC North showdown where motivation levels couldn't be more lopsided.

Green Bay is locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture, meaning they have nothing to play for and will almost certainly rest key starters like quarterback Jordan Love and running back Josh Jacobs to avoid injury before the postseason, while Minnesota is playing for pride and looking for its fifth straight win after salvaging what looked like a lost season.

This is a classic rest-versus-rust scenario where the team with everything to prove faces opponents in vacation mode—taking Minnesota to cover the spread feels like a lock, and the under 36.5 on the historically low total makes sense given Green Bay's conservative approach with their backup units and limited offensive firepower.

NBA—Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers, Jan 4, 2:00 PM ET

Detroit arrives with momentum from a recent strong season (leading the East at times), but dropped its last outing to Miami, where Cade Cunningham starred with 31 points and near‑triple‑double production. Cleveland, meanwhile, has dominated this head‑to‑head in recent history and features high‑usage scoring from Donovan Mitchell and solid interior play from Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

From a betting angle, the Cavaliers on the moneyline or covering a modest spread is the base lean given their efficiency edge and historical success versus Detroit, while Detroit + spread could offer value if they control pace and slow the game.

For player props, consider Donovan Mitchell Over point(s) given his scoring prowess against Detroit and Cade Cunningham Over assists if he’s directing Detroit’s offense successfully. Monitoring late injury news for Tobias Harris (GTD) and Cavaliers’ Max Strus (OUT) could also shift lines significantly.

NHL–Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils, Jan 4, 7:00 PM ET

Carolina’s possession game and depth scoring give them an edge (likely -170ML), especially at even strength, while New Jersey’s special teams, including a strong power play, add intrigue and could keep the Devils close.

Player props to consider: Sebastian Aho anytime goal (+180) and Seth Jarvis Over point(s) if Carolina controls pace, while Nico Hischier anytime scorer (+250) is a Devils option if New Jersey’s top unit finds space.

From a betting angle, the Hurricanes' moneyline or puck line is the base lean given their recent dominance vs. New Jersey and better underlying metrics, but taking the Devils +1.5 alongside the Under 5.5–6.0 offers a hedge if scoring stays tight and goaltending steps up.

