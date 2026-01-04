Ravens vs Steelers Predictions - NFL Sunday Night Football Picks & Odds Dec 4th

Longtime rivals, the Baltimore Ravens (8-8, -3.5) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) meet in the NFL Regular Season finale with the AFC North championship and playoff spot on the line. In a playoff-like atmosphere, points may be hard to come by. Consider under 40.5 points (-110).

Ravens vs Steelers Predictions - 8:20pm EST - 1/4

Ravens vs Steelers Odds

Ravens vs Steelers Picks

Steelers to Find Freiermuth With Metcalf Out - Pat Freiermuth 50+ Receiving Yards (+190)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be without some key targets tonight. Wide receiver DK Metcalf will serve the final game of a two-game suspension, which hurts the Steelers quite a lot.

Metcalf caught seven passes for 148 yards when the Steelers picked up a 27-22 win in Baltimore in Week 14. Meanwhile, tight end Darnell Washington broke his arm in last weekend’s 13-6 loss against the Cleveland Browns.

With WR Calvin Austin III also listed as questionable, expect TE Pat Freiermuth to play a big role in the Steelers’ passing game once again. In Week 17, Freiermuth caught three passes for 63 yards. His five targets were also tied for his second-highest total of the season

Without many other options, expect Rodgers to look for Freiermuth again today. You can get Pat Freiermuth 50+ receiving yards at +190 odds.

Ravens vs Steelers Prediction 1: Pat Freiermuth 50+ Receiving Yards @ +190

Henry Having His Way - Derrick Henry 90+ Rushing Yards (-115)

Ravens running back Derrick Henry has been a one-man wrecking crew over the past few weeks. Henry had a massive game against the Packers in Week 17, with 216 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries.

With Henry’s huge performance, the Ravens didn’t miss QB Lamar Jackson much. Jackson, who is nursing a back injury, is expected to play tonight, which will likely mean fewer carries for Henry.

Even so, he’s averaged 134.5 rushing yards in the previous four games and has managed 90+ in four straight. That includes 94 rushing yards when the Ravens met the Steelers in Week 14.

Sure, the Steelers have been one of the best run-stopping teams in recent weeks, but being able to stop the 6’2”, 250-pound Henry is a different question.

Ravens vs Steelers Prediction 2: Derrick Henry 90+ Rushing Yards @ -115

Multiple Factors Working in Favor of the Under - Under 40.5 Points (-110)

Frankly, the Steelers looked awful on offense against the Browns without Metcalf in the lineup. Even winning the turnover battle 2-0, the Steelers scored just six points and picked up under 300 total yards.

Metcalf is out once again, and this line opened up at O/U 42.5 points. Bettors are hammering the under, as the Steelers look incompetent on offense and the Ravens run the ball on a higher percentage of plays than any other NFL team.

The last 11 games between these two teams have averaged 34.5 points, and the under is 8-3 in those games. In what could be an unpredictable slugfest, bet on under 40.5 points (-110) tonight.

Ravens vs Steelers Prediction 3: Under 40.5 Points @ -110

Ravens vs Steelers Start Time

Start Time: 8:20pm EST

8:20pm EST Location: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Address: 100 Art Rooney Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

100 Art Rooney Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 TV & Streaming: Peacock, Hulu

Injured Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is expected to suit up for this crucial season finale against the Steelers. Baltimore has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games after starting the season just 1-5. While the momentum is with the Ravens, the Steelers will lean on the home crowd.