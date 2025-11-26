Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for T-Wolves vs Thunder UCL & Wrexham

Betting for ten days straight can get you as much as $2000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS. To start, Arsenal (+125) host Bayern Munich (+200) at 3:00pm EST in a Champions League match between two 4-0 clubs.

AFC Wrexham also clash with Bristol City in the EFL Championship at 2:45pm EST at the Racecourse Ground. Then, in the NBA Cup, the Minnesota Timberwolves go on the road for a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30pm EST.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

Learn about more of the best sportsbook promos in the US with our expert guide

Check out the top sports betting sites via our expert’s guide

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code can get you up to $2000 back in FanCash. Find out below how to claim it:

Offer is only open to new players in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app by following this link and scanning the QR code While you are making your account, put in the promo code GOALBONUS The same day, stake $1 or more on a market with -500 odds or longer after applying the promotion to your betslip Repeat this offer on each of the next nine days, but only one bet will qualify each day Once the promotion period ends, you will get your stake back in FanCash for each bet that qualifies and loses. This is limited to $200 per bet and $2000 total The FanCash you receive can be used as bonus bets, but can’t be withdrawn

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

Bayern Munich (+200) striker Harry Kane (+150 to score) has the record for the most goals by a visiting player at Emirates Stadium (six), ahead of today’s 3:00pm EST Champions League match at Arsenal (+125) on Paramount+.

However, Arsenal have won 15 straight UEFA group/league phase games at home, and are coming off a 4-1 win over rivals, and Kane’s former team, Tottenham, in the Premier League.

Eberechi Eze (+280 to score) scored a hat trick on Sunday and will continue at attacking midfield with Martin Odegaard out. Arsenal have dealt with all of their absences very well, with an uncharacteristically deep squad.

The Gunners should be able to end Bayern’s perfect start to the Champions League with Luis Diaz out for the visitors.

AFC Wrexham (+150) also take on Bristol City (+185) in an EFL Championship game at 2:45pm EST (Paramount+). Wrexham have a league-high seven draws this season, and two of their last three games have finished scoreless.

The Red Dragons have failed to score in open play in three straight games and could be missing towering striker Kieffer Moore. As a result, Josh Windass (+230 to score) could start. Neither Wrexham nor Bristol City tend to concede often, so consider under 2.5 goals (-135).

Heading into a road game at the Oklahoma City Thunder (-8.5) at 7:30pm EST on ESPN, the under has hit in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ last seven games. During the previous five games, both the T-Wolves and Thunder have posted top-five defensive ratings.

The Thunder are on a nine-game winning streak, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (O/U ??? points) is a game-time decision with an illness. If he can play, they should get their tenth-straight double-digit victory. Also bet on under 227.5 points (-110).

More info on Fanatics Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet and Get up to $2,000 in FanCash! Fanatics Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (excludes NY). Apply promotion in bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager (min odds -500) daily for 10 consecutive days starting day of account creation. Wager must settle as a loss to earn FanCash equal to losing amount (max $200 FanCash/day). FanCash issued under this promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply—see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other sportsbooks and DFS sites.