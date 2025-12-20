Unlock $365 in Bonus Bets with the bet365 Missouri Bonus Code GOALBET! Bet on tonight’s action starting at 4:00 PM CT, including the St. Louis Blues NHL matchup, NFL games, and NBA showdowns. Don’t miss your chance to boost your bets across multiple sports with this exclusive Missouri offer.

We start the day off with some good old football when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Washington Commanders at 4:00 PM CT. By 6:00 PM, it is time for some basketball as the Boston Celtics face off against the Toronto Raptors in an Eastern Conference showdown. And we round off the day with some hockey when the St. Louis Blues visit the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM CT.

Claiming the bet365 Missouri bonus code

Sports fans and bettors in the Show-Me State are eligible to use the bet365 Missouri bonus code GOALBET, which offers a compelling welcome incentive upon registration. It is easy to get started:

Use the secure registration link to access bet365 and create a new account. When registering, enter the promo code GOALBET. Complete identity verification and confirm you're at least 21 years old. Select Missouri as your home state. Make a $10 minimum deposit. Bet $10 on any market that qualifies and has odds of at least -500. $365 in bonus bets will be added straight to your bet365 account after your qualifying wager settles, whether you win or lose, and you can use them on future NFL, NBA, or NHL games.

How can you use your bet365 Missouri bonus code today?

NHL—St Louis Blues vs. Florida Panthers, Dec. 20, 6:00 PM CT

Florida (-170 ML, puck-line: -1.5) enters on a strong offensive roll: forwards Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk are among the league’s top scorers and continue to rack up points. Reinhart remains a primary goal threat while Tkachuk drives much of the Panthers’ playmaking and physical edge.

On the other side, St. Louis (+145) is relying heavily on defenseman Colton Parayko (one of the few Blues defenders producing offense) and winger Jordan Kyrou, who leads the club in goals and points and will need to be at his best if the Blues hope to challenge between the pipes. The total is set at 5.5 goals; there may be value in the under.

NFL—Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders, Dec. 20, 4:00 PM CT

Philadelphia (9-5) comes in riding momentum after a dominant 31-0 shutout of the Raiders, with Jalen Hurts showing efficiency passing and contributing on the ground, plus Saquon Barkley powering the run game and receivers like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith offering weapons downfield. On defense, cornerback Quinyon Mitchell has been elite all season.

Meanwhile, Washington (4-10) will be down starter Jayden Daniels for the season with veteran Marcus Mariota stepping in under center; the change weakens Washington’s upside, especially with the loss of pass-catching depth after wideout Noah Brown was placed on IR.

Given Philly’s balanced offense, stout defense, and Washington’s (+275 ML) roster issues and poor defensive metrics (among the worst in EPA per play allowed), the Eagles (-345 ML, spread: -7) look well positioned to win, likely covering the spread and possibly pushing the total under 44.5.

NBA—Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors, Dec. 20, 6:00 PM CT

Boston is led offensively by Jaylen Brown, who’s been one of the Eastern Conference’s top scorers and primary option in Jayson Tatum’s absence, with strong support from Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.

The Raptors counter with a balanced attack featuring Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, and RJ Barrett, and come in with momentum following a recent win over the Bucks.

In their previous meeting this season in Toronto, Boston secured a 121‑113 victory with Brown shining for 30 points and White pacing the bench, though Toronto showed fight with Ingram and Barnes contributing double‑figure scoring.

Given the Celtics’ recent form and scoring depth, they look positioned to win again, but if the Raptors can control tempo and get big games from their stars, this could be a tight, competitive contest rather than a blowout.

Can I Sports Bet in Missouri with bet365?

Yes! Since December 1, bet365 has opened its doors to Missourians to legally wager on collegiate athletics, the NFL, NBA, NHL, and soccer. The sportsbook accepts major payment methods, and customer service is available 24/7.

