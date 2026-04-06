bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Championship Monday 4/6

As the March Madness reaches the NCAA Championship game, with the UConn Huskies taking on the Michigan Wolverines at 8:50pm ET, the bet365 bonus code lets new users get $365 in Bonus Bets win or lose.

bet365 Bonus Code

🏀bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET 💰bet365 Bonus Offer Get $365 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose 🌎Eligible States AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA 📝Terms and Conditions Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New customers only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. Not available in Illinois. ✅Last Verified April 6th 2026

Join bet365 before tip‑off and use the bet365 promo Code GOALBET to unlock the Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets, Win or Lose offer on college hoops. It’s a low‑stakes way to turn a single $10 wager into serious bonus‑bet firepower.

Place your first $10+ wager on any eligible spread, moneyline, or total at minimum odds of -500 or longer, and once that ticket settles, you’ll receive $365 in bonus bets credited to your account regardless of whether the bet cashes or comes up short.

With substantial extra ammo for the NCAA Championship, an intuitive interface and steady odds, bet365 makes it simple to bet moneylines, spreads, totals and props all tournament.

How to Get the bet365 March Madness Promo Code

Claiming the bet365 promo code GOALBET takes just a quick timeout. New users can follow these steps to unlock the Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets, Win or Lose offer for March Madness:

Click any trusted link on this page to head to the official bet365 site. Select “Join” or “Register” in the top‑right corner of the homepage to start your signup. Enter your personal details, including full name, date of birth, email, phone number, and home address. Create a username and password, then set up security questions if prompted for extra account security. When asked, enter the code GOALBET in the promo code field before finishing registration. Confirm you are 21+ and agree to the terms and conditions, then complete your account creation. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method to qualify for the promotion. Place your first $10+ qualifying wager on any eligible NCAA Tournament market at minimum odds of -500 or longer. Once that first bet settles, $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account, win or lose.

Bet365 backs this offer with a wide range of payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay, online banking, and select e‑wallets, giving new players flexible, familiar ways to fund their accounts safely and quickly.

Most withdrawals are processed promptly once approved, with many methods reaching your bank or wallet in roughly 24 hours, though final timing always depends on standard processing windows.

Why choose bet365 ahead of the NCAA Championship?

When it comes to basketball wagering, bet365 ranks as one of the most reliable and comprehensive platforms on the board, especially during March Madness.

Its real‑time odds, live streaming options, and smooth in‑play tools are built for tracking the nonstop swings of the NCAA Tournament.

For the final, users can dig into an expansive prop menu that covers team totals, player scoring and rebounding, halftime lines, alternate spreads, and more, with a layout that makes exploring every angle feel quick and intuitive on both desktop and mobile.

While the interface can still feel slightly European in flavor compared with some U.S.‑centric competitors, bet365’s promotions, sharp pricing, and depth of markets more than compensate for that stylistic difference during major events like the national championships.

Even as newer sportsbooks try to win you over with flashy graphics, bet365 maintains its edge through accurate odds, trusted payment rails, and a consistent focus on user experience, helping it remain a favorite when the Championship spotlight hits.

Get more sports bonuses with the bet365 promo code

Set up for the tournament? Check out our March Madness Betting Promos with $5,000+ up for grabs

Or read our basketball expert’s view on the best March Madness betting sites to use

Best bet365 features for March Madness

Beyond the headline welcome bonus, bet365 rolls out a variety of ongoing features that can boost returns and ease the sting when a buzzer‑beater or upset flips your bracket upside down.

Early Payout

If your team jumps out to a big lead, you don’t always have to sweat the final minutes.

With Early Payout, qualifying bets on winning teams are settled early once they reach a specified point margin, protecting you from late‑game collapses and wild swings.

Parlay Boost

Tournament bettors who love stacking legs can use Parlay Boost to chase bigger scores.

Combine multiple March Madness selections into one ticket and receive up to a 70% bonus on winning parlays, with larger boosts unlocking as you add more games.

Prop Protect

College hoops prop fans get extra coverage with Prop Protect, which helps on multi‑leg player or stat props.

If one selection in your multi‑leg prop misses while the others cash, bet365 returns a portion of your stake in bonus credits, keeping your bankroll in the mix.

Super Boost Specials

Every tournament day, bet365 drops Super Boosts on popular Final Four markets like team totals, headline player props, and key game lines.

These limited‑time boosts give you juiced‑up odds on marquee angles, turning strong reads into even more appealing potential payouts.

Each of these features is easy to find inside the Promotions tab of the bet365 site or app, helping customers stay engaged and rewarded for championship Monday and the rest of the tournament card.

NCAA Championship Betting with bet365

Championship Monday is here, as the UConn Huskies prepare to take on the Michigan Wolverines. The Huskies are the comfortable Underdogs, staring down seven points on the spread and a massive +260. The Wolverines, meanwhile, come in as everyone’s, pundits and oddsmakers alike, at -320 on the line, one of the largest favourites since the sweet 16.

The Huskies have been defying the odds since the Sweet 16, beating Michigan State, Duke, and Illinois, all as dogs. If beating the other half of Michigan wasn't enough, they knocked off the pre-tournament favourite Blue Devils as well. The Huskies have proven a penchant for creating tall tales out of upset wins, and there's no better story than a National Championship.

Dan Hurley has built something special in Connecticut, the Huskies gunning for their third championship in four years. He is aided squarely by Tarris Reed Jr., whose scoring has seen the Huskies make it this far. Multi-20+ point appearances have been impressive in the tourney, and another will be needed against the Wolverines.

On the other side of the court, the Wolverines come into the match, dominant in the paint, and with one of the deepest rosters in the tournament, no doubt a core reason for their success so far. The Huskies, averaging just under 36 rebounds a game, will struggle to hold up with the Wolverines, who average nearly 42.

Of course, few have truly been able to hang with the Wolverines, scoring in any game, winning all of their March Madness matchups by 12 or more points. At -320, the price isn’t quite there on the line, unless in a parlay or combo, but the -7 spread could be on. Yet, with the Huskies having proven an ability to hang in there, their memorable last-minute 3-pointer over Duke was proof enough, yet they must improve in the paint to do so.

Our experts cannot look past the Huskies' run, where pundits, experts, fans, and oddsmakers alike have all counted them out, to their peril. This said, a bit of cover never hurt anyone, so we like the +7 spread for UConn, backing them to hold it close in the scoring, maybe all the way to a third championship.

When is the National Championship Game?

The National Championship game is set for Monday, April 6th, 2026, at 8:50 pm ET. The UConn Huskies, #2 seed in the East, will take on the #1 seed from the Midwest, the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines come into the Championship Monday as comfortable seven-point favourites, and a massive -320 on the Moneyline.

Where is the NCAA Championship Game?

The NCAA Championship game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, located at 500 S. Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46225. Having already hosted both March Madness Final Four matchups, the 70,000-seater stadium will already be buzzing with the excitement that Championship Monday deserves.

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