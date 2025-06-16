bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Chelsea-LAFC Club World Cup Clash

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 or $1000 ahead of Today's Club World Cup action featuring Chelsea and LAFC.

Chelsea F.C. has announced a Club World Cup lineup that compares to its victorious squad from the UEFA Conference League. Is that a sign that opposing LAFC is doomed to defeat? Not necessarily, given the pre-tournament momentum afforded by the Black & Gold's own international triumph.

The bet365 bonus offer can be used to place bonus-stake bets on an afternoon and evening of Group Stage action in the Club World Cup, and Gold Cup action featuring the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica.

Following 2018's World Cup, a Chicago newspaper inadvertently wrote one of its worst bits of fake news. "The top stars of Europe will play at Soldier Field," it said, "when the International Champions Cup comes to Chicago in two weeks." Chelsea F.C. and other famous European clubs arrived at that summer's friendlies in North America with scarcely a single footballer who was over 21 years old.

The Club World Cup came close to becoming an "International Champions Cup" thanks to this cycle's scheduling dustup. But by a stroke of good fortune, titans like Chelsea are bringing more starters to 2025's Club World Cup in North America than allowing players to sit and sulk. Chelsea is sporting a majority of its top 22 athletes in June's state-side contests, bad news for LAFC and other opponents.

Chelsea debuts vs reigning MLS champion Los Angeles Football Club in the Club World Cup Group Stage at 3 p.m. EST. The Blues are bet365's (-350) moneyline favorites to take three points with a victory over LAFC, underscoring how Chelsea has conquered MLS All-Star teams in three out of five past matches. TBS carries the contest from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this afternoon.

Chelsea's prop bets reveal that a few Blues are missing. Esteemed winger Raheem Sterling is marked for an outgoing transfer, while João Félix remains on loan with an option to unload. It's a good sign, though, that the Club World Cup's lineup omissions are headlines, as opposed to the English lineups of the CWC featuring so many replacements that any starter's contribution is a major headline. Cole Palmer (-125) and Nicolas Jackson (+110) lead Chelsea's player-prop odds to score against LAFC.

LAFC will draw on more than its MLS Cup triumph while trying to outplay a (+1000) underdog's line to win. It may be a bigger mark of LAFC's rise that the Black & Gold defeated Club América in May 31's Club World Cup play-in game, to steal what would've been a Liga MX team's ticket to the dance. Denis Bouanga remains the linchpin of LAFC's offense, drawing brave (+102) odds to score or assist.

The sportsbook's odds on the next match are striking … excuse the pun! S.L. Benfica of Portugal has just a (-134) moneyline nod over Boca Juniors of Argentina. That's a cautious line on one of Europe's teams that competes on the continent yearly, and which nearly won Portugal's league hardware in 2024-25. South America's supposed "minor-league training ground" for Europe's big-shot clubs is generating Boca's (+350) odds for the upset. DAZN has the kickoff from Miami at 6 p.m. EST.

Brazil Serie A leaders Flamengo boast more prohibitive bet365 betting markets against Esperance de Tunis from the underfunded Tunisia Ligue Professionelle, drawing (-300) odds to claim three points in DAZN's nightcap from Group D at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Player-prop gambling on Flamengo will spark a disproportionate bet365 handle. Little Canary reserve Pedro boasts (-120) odds to score.

Panama and Jamaica are in Group C of 2025's Gold Cup. That's not unlike the Giants and Eagles having to play to begin an NFL season, with a caveat that Jamaica's underachieving side is like the Eagles in 2023, or the Giants anytime. Panama makes a (-250) bet to trip Guadeloupe, yet Jamaica's skeptical (-120) odds to beat Guatemala show how the Reggae Boyz have soccer's betting community pulling its dreads out. Fox Sports 1 has both broadcasts at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. EST respectively.

