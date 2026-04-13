bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for the Guardians vs Cardinals, MLB Monday Games

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Expect clutch hitting, defensive gems that shift momentum, and highlight‑reel plays as the Cleveland Guardians battle the St. Louis Cardinals, as our MLB expert details what lines he will be looking at tonight for any readers.

Cleveland Guardians vs St. Louis Cardinals, Apr 13, 7:45 PM EDT

The Cleveland Guardians head to Busch Stadium to face the St. Louis Cardinals in what shapes up as a tightly lined matchup. Cleveland is a slight road favorite at around -120 on the moneyline, while St. Louis sits at even money (+100), with the total set at 8.0 runs.

The pitching duel is a key storyline, with Gavin Williams (2.04 ERA, strong strikeout rate) taking on Matthew Liberatore (3.38 ERA), giving Cleveland a marginal edge on the mound. However, the Cardinals’ home-field advantage and balanced lineup—led by Jordan Walker’s hot start—keep this game close, making the under a viable angle given both starters’ early efficiency.

Cleveland’s Chase DeLauter stands out as a prime target for hits and total bases after posting a .300 average with power upside, while José Ramírez remains a strong bounce-back candidate for RBI props despite a slow start.

On the Cardinals’ side, Jordan Walker—batting above .320 with 7 home runs—is the top power option and a strong play for total bases or home run props. Given Williams’ high strikeout rate (over 12 K/9), his strikeouts over is also appealing against a Cardinals lineup that can swing aggressively.

With limited posted prop markets early, bettors should focus on core production angles: Walker total bases, DeLauter hits, and Williams strikeouts, alongside a lean toward Guardians ML or under 8 in a pitching-driven contest.

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