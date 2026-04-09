Aston Villa vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips: The Villans’ eager to score

The Villans host the Cottagers at Villa Park. This match could be a tight affair that is likely to end with both teams finding the back of the net.

Best bets for Aston Villa vs Fulham

Villa and Fulham to tie @ +220 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ -138 with bet365

Both teams to score @ -111 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the bet365 promo code

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

Can they be separated?

Aston Villa have had a disappointing start to the 2025/26 campaign. They’ve scored their first goal after five Premier League games, and they’re yet to net at home. Brentford have beaten them twice, once in the Carabao Cup via penalties. Moreover, they were unable to defeat Sunderland, who played with ten players, in their last match.

However, they’ll be eager to bounce back as they have won against Bologna, and that’s something Fulham will be wary of. They lost the xG battle in all five league matches, but the Cottagers can be scored against. Four teams have already scored past them so far. However, the visitors are confident after three consecutive wins.

Had they lost to the Italians, the visitors may have had a better chance of winning this match. However, Villa will have renewed vigour, and the two teams may well cancel each other out. Emi Martinez’s return after missing midweek would be a boost as well.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Bet 1: Villa and Fulham to tie @ +220 with bet365

A low-scoring affair

Fulham have had some good results this season, but they haven't scored many goals. They've only scored more than once twice across seven games in all competitions, and one of them was against Championship opposition. Moreover, Villa’s goal-scoring issues are evident, so a goalfest would be a surprise.

Even if Martinez doesn’t play, Marco Bizot has proven to be a solid replacement, having kept two clean sheets in four matches. The Villans have battled in front of goal, and aside from a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, they don’t concede plenty of goals. They’ll back themselves to frustrate the visitors, who have struggled when playing away.

Both sides have finished 80% of their games with under 2.5 goals scored, so the trend is likely to continue.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ -138 with bet365

Plenty of attacking talent

Although many goals are unlikely at Villa Park, there are plenty of talented players who can find the back of the net. Fulham haven’t dominated teams, but they have scored in all but one of their matches this season. Villa, meanwhile, have big threats.

Both teams have scored in two of Villa’s last three matches, and it’s happened three times with the Cottagers this season. Neither of them have a very tight defence, so there should be opportunities at both ends. With xG of 1.24 and 1.17, respectively, both teams are very likely to score.

Ollie Watkins is seen as the most likely scorer, followed by Rodrigo Muniz. However, with Morgan Rogers, Alex Iwobi, and Harvey Elliot on the field, goals could come from many players.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Bet 3: Both teams to score @ -111 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Aston Villa have scored just one Premier League goal this season. However, they at least secured their first win in midweek, having beaten Bologna in the Europa League. They will likely aim for their first three points in the league after drawing three and losing two of their five games.

Meanwhile, Fulham have gained some form recently and will enter this game with three wins in a row across all competitions. The Cottagers have lost only against Chelsea this season, and they’ll want to maintain that record this weekend. They may, however, face a somewhat revitalised Villans side after their European win.

Probable lineups for Aston Villa vs Fulham

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, Guessand, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Fulham expected lineup: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, King, Iwobi, Muniz