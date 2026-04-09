AS Roma vs Lille Predictions and Betting Tips: Pragmatic Lupi to prosper in Rome

Our betting expert is tipping I Lupi to come out on top against their French opponents in Rome. Yet, it could be quite tight.

Best bets for AS Roma vs Lille

AS Roma - Moneyline @ -143 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ -111 with bet365

AS Roma to win to nil @ +175 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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When in Rome, Roma rule

Gasperini will be very pleased with how his AS Roma side have started the season, with their only blip being a 1-0 defeat against Torino. They’ve seen off Bologna and Lazio so far, and are third in the table as things stand - level on points with AC Milan and Napoli. I Lupi have also won their last three games, and got off to a winning start by beating Nice last time out.

With Lille not being quite so dominant, the Italians will fancy their chances of making it two from two back on home soil. Les Dogues needed a late Olivier Giroud winner to make it past SK Brann on Matchday 1, and that was at their own stadium. It’s clear why the hosts are favourites going into this tie.

The Romans have the quality and the form to triumph here, and Lille will need to up their game if they’re to get a result.

AS Roma vs Lille Bet 1: AS Roma - Moneyline @ -143 with bet365

No walkover expected

It should be a relatively tight affair. All of Roma’s first five games across all competitions were decided by one goal, and they only scored twice even against struggling Hellas Verona. It’d be a surprise to see the home side blow their opponents away.

Lille have conceded three times on two occasions this season - against Brest and Lens - both of which were away from home. With Roma not having any particular goalscorers in form, we expect a relatively low-scoring affair here.

Once Paulo Dybala and Leon Bailey return from injury, you’d think Roma’s goal tally will increase, but for now, they remain sidelined by injury. Their absence gives Genesio a little less to plan for. However, he faces his own issues, with Benjamin Andre, Thomas Meunier, Romain Perraud, Alexsandro and Berke Ozer all out of action.

We expect a professional display from Gasperini’s men rather than a commanding victory.

AS Roma vs Lille Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ -111 with bet365

I Giallorossi’s biggest strength

Roma don’t score a lot of goals; nine Serie A sides have outscored them in 2025/26 so far. What they do have, however, is an incredibly sturdy backline that’s currently the best in the division. The Italians have only conceded once in the league up to now, and are proving to be quite resolute.

That’s a problem for Lille, who have failed to score in two of their last three matches. They did get two against Brann in their last Europa League game, but Roma in Rome is a different challenge. Gasperini will be keen to see his defenders keep up their good work.

There’s every possibility for Lille to struggle at the Stadio Olimpico. They are still heavily reliant on a 39-year-old Giroud. Hamza Igamane is another threat, but the hosts will back themselves to keep him quiet.

AS Roma vs Lille Bet 3: AS Roma to win to nil @ +175 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

AS Roma have had a very solid start to the season so far, and have won five of their six games in all competitions. They’ve also kept four clean sheets so far, and are proving difficult to beat. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men have already beaten one French opponent this campaign, and will be out to do so again this week.

Lille, meanwhile, have been pretty inconsistent. They’ve picked up great results, such as beating Monaco and hammering Lorient 7-1. However, they have also lost a couple and shown vulnerability at the back. They’ve conceded nine in seven games, and lost 1-0 at home to Lyon over the weekend.

Probable lineups for AS Roma vs Lille

AS Roma expected lineup: Svilar, Hermoso, Mancini, Ndicka, Rensch, Cristante, El Aynaoui, Tsimikas, Soule, El Shaarawy, Ferguson

Lille expected lineup: Bodart, Santos, Ngoy, Mbemba, Verdonk, Bentaleb, Bouaddi, Fernandez-Pardo, Haraldsson, Sahraoui, Giroud