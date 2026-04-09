Arsenal vs Olympiacos Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners expected to dominate

The Gunners are expected to win on home soil, with Mikel Arteta’s men set to dominate at the Emirates.

Best bets for Arsenal vs Olympiacos

Arsenal to keep a clean sheet @ -139 with BetMGM

Goal scored between 76 - 90 minutes @ -125 with BetMGM

Viktor Gyokeres as anytime goalscorer @ -120 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Arsenal’s formidable defence

They may have conceded in two of their last three matches, but Arsenal’s backline is genuinely formidable. Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle United are the only teams to have scored against them - and only the Reds managed to win. Olympiacos must be in good form if they’re to breach Arteta’s defence.

The Greeks are scoring plenty this season. Mehdi Taremi has already netted four goals, and Chiquinho and Ayoub El Kaabi have scored three each. However, they’ve not faced a side like the Gunners yet. They’re likely to struggle, even if the hosts change the lineup from the one that beat the Magpies at the weekend.

Arsenal have five clean sheets so far, including a significant one away at Athletic Bilbao, and they’re expected to keep another one here. José Luis Mendilibar’s men will face a tough challenge in London.

Arsenal vs Olympiacos Bet 1: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet @ -139 with BetMGM

Late struggles at the Emirates

Arsenal has scored the most second-half goals in the Premier League this season. Five of those eight goals came after the 76th minute. They've netted six times after that point in their last five matches across all competitions. They’ve managed to show some impressive character lately.

Noni Madueke’s absence is devastating, and Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are out for a long period. However, the returns of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are significant. Moreover, the hosts will have real quality on their bench. So, they will be able to increase the pressure as the game comes to an end if needed.

Also, if Olympiacos score, then they will do so in the 76-90 minutes. They’ve netted eight in that period in the Super League this season, which is twice as many as other teams in the division.

Arsenal vs Olympiacos Bet 2: Goal scored between 76 - 90 minutes @ -125 with BetMGM

Gyokeres to score again

Arsenal’s star striker hasn’t scored in four games since his strike against Nottingham Forest earlier this month and will be eager to score again. While Viktor Gyokeres had an impressive record for Sporting last season, he has limited experience in the Champions League. This match is set to be his 10th UCL game, and it would be no surprise if he scores a goal to celebrate the milestone.

The Swede has proven that he can be lethal, especially against less-favoured teams. Also, Arteta will make sure his confidence stays intact in this game. However, they won’t want to underestimate the Greek giants, so any changes should be minor.

With the likes of Saka, Eberechi Eze, and Gabriel Martinelli on the pitch, the Gunners have plenty of threats. However, as the lead striker, Gyokeres seems like the best option.

Arsenal vs Olympiacos Bet 3: Viktor Gyokeres as anytime goalscorer @ -120 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Arsenal have won six of their eight matches across all competitions this season, and lost just one of them. Mikel Arteta’s men are challenging to beat and have a resilient attitude. Even with changes, they’re expected to be too strong for the Greeks.

Olympiacos haven’t yet tasted defeat in 2025/26, though, and have already kept four clean sheets, including one in their first UCL game against Pafos. However, the Gunners’ attack will be the most dangerous they’ve faced so far. If Levadiakos has already scored against them, so can Arsenal. The Super League found the net two times before suffering a 3-2 defeat to Thrylos over the weekend.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Olympiacos

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Olympiacos expected lineup: Tzolakis, Costinha, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega, Mouzakitis, Scipioni, Strefezza, Chiquinho, Cabella, El Kaabi