49ers vs Rams NFL Predictions, Picks & Odds: Thursday Night Football - NFL Oct 2

The winner of tonight’s Thursday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers (3-1) and the Los Angeles Rams (3-1) can get an early advantage in the NFC West race. The Rams (-7) could take advantage of the 49ers' injury woes.

49ers vs Rams Predictions - 8:15pm EDT - 10/2

Davante Adams Anytime TD Scorer @ +125 with BetMGM

Matthew Stafford Over 238.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

Rams -7 @ -105 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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49ers vs Rams Odds

Spread: Rams -7 (-105)

Moneyline: 49ers (+260), Rams (-325)

Total: O/U 46.5 (-110)

49ers vs Rams Picks

Adams to Extend TD Streak - Davante Adams Anytime TD Scorer (+125)

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams was dealing with a hamstring injury heading into the Week 4 game against the Colts. He still managed to catch four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in the 27-20 victory.

While Puka Nacua may lead the NFL in receptions and receiving yards, Adams has been QB Matthew Stafford’s go-to guy in the red zone. Adams has scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and it looks like his injury won’t set him back tonight.

I’m betting on Adams to catch a touchdown pass for a fourth game in a row, at +125 odds.

49ers vs Rams Prediction 1: Davante Adams Anytime TD Scorer @ +125 with BetMGM

Stafford Should Have Success - Matthew Stafford Over 238.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Rams QB Matthew Stafford had a monster game against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. The 37-year-old Stafford turned back the clock with 375 passing yards and three touchdowns. He currently ranks second in the NFL, with 1,114 passing yards.

The 49ers’ passing defense was looking solid this season, but losing former All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa for the season has changed that quickly. In their first game without Bosa, a 26-21 loss to the Jaguars, the Niners failed to record a QB hit or sack.

With plenty of time to make throws, Stafford should have another big game. He’s gone for at least 240 passing yards in three of his four games this season. Having Puka Nacua and Davante Adams as his top two targets is a massive luxury as well.

I’m taking Matthew Stafford over 238.5 passing yards (-115) tonight.

49ers vs Rams Prediction 2: Matthew Stafford Over 238.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

Rams to Ruin Niners’ Night - Rams -7 (-105)

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most banged-up teams in the league. The loss of Bosa is killer, while Niners QB Brock Purdy is also dealing with a turf toe injury. Purdy played for the first time since Week 1 in the 26-21 loss against the Jaguars and struggled at times.

He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble despite throwing for over 300 yards. He may also not have Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall to throw to tonight, as they’re both listed as questionable. With these injuries, the Niners could easily slump to a second straight defeat.

San Francisco has failed to cover the spread in back-to-back weeks. Meanwhile, the Rams’ only loss of the season was to the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, in a game LA led by 19 points and had two field goals blocked in.

The Rams should move to the top of the NFC West here with a win and cover the spread in the process. Go with Rams -7 (-105) as they look for their fourth straight win over the 49ers.

49ers vs Rams Prediction 3: Rams -7 @ -105 with BetMGM

49ers vs Rams Start Time

The Los Angeles Rams are going for their fourth straight win over the banged-up San Francisco 49ers. After condemning the Colts to their first loss of the season, the Rams will undoubtedly feel confident about their chances on Thursday Night Football.

49ers vs Rams Game Details