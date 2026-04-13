Conte threatens Italian journalists over 'national team training'

Antonio Conte has stressed his commitment to Napoli, stating he has not agreed to take charge of the Italian national team after Gennaro Gattuso’s dismissal.

Speaking after Sunday’s 1–1 draw with Parma in Serie A’s 32nd round,

Speaking to reporters after the 1-1 draw, Conte said: “I have not agreed to any offer, and I have another year left on my contract with Napoli; after the season ends, I will speak with the club president.”

He added: “I hope my words are clear; if they are misrepresented, I will not speak again.”

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On the 1-1 draw with Parma, he said, “Going behind after just 30 seconds was preventable; it’s not the start you want against a side that sits deep and defends compactly.”

“Conceding so early makes life hard, and that’s exactly what happened. We worked hard, created plenty of chances, equalised and even had chances to win.”

The manager added: “I cannot criticise the players; they gave everything. The match ended in an undeserved draw, but we have earned an extra point and must now focus on qualifying for the Champions League.”

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Parma took the lead through Gabriel Stravizzi, but Scottish international Scott McTominay replied for Napoli to secure a share of the spoils.

The result leaves Napoli second in Serie A on 66 points, while Parma remain 14th with 36 points.