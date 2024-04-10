West Brom vs Rotherham United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between West Bromwich and Rotherham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Brom will take on Rotherham in the Championship at the Hawthorns on Wednesday. West Brom are chasing a playoff spot whereas Rotherham are struggling at the bottom of the standings.

West Brom have struggled to convert draws into wins and they will be desperate to avoid a fourth consecutive stalemate. Three draws in a row have affected the progress this season - they are currently sixth in the standings, a point behind fifth-placed Norwich and six points above seventh-placed Coventry.

Rotherham became the first side in the league to be relegated this season after a defeat in the last outing. They have only one win in their last 18 matches and the team will be playing for pride in the games to come.

West Bromwich vs Rotherham kick-off time

Date: April 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: The Hawthorns

The match will be played at The Hawthorns on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch West Bromwich vs Rotherham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

West Bromwich team news

Matt Phillips is gradually regaining full fitness after his injury and may start on Wednesday night.

After sitting out the previous game due to a shoulder injury, Cedric Kipre was back in the starting lineup on Saturday. He is expected to start against Rotherham.

West Brom predicted XI: Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Mowatt, Yokuslu; Diangana, Wallace, Johnston; Thomas-Asante

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Reach, Diangana, Wallace, Phillips Forwards: Maja, Weimann, Thomas-Asante, Johnston, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm

Rotherham team news

In the wake of their recent defeat which confirmed their relegation from the Championship, Rotherham are likely to make changes to their lineup for their visit to The Hawthorns.

Cafu and Shane Ferguson may be considered for the starting lineup but the changes they make won't be forced due to injuries.

Rotherham predicted XI: Johansson; Odoffin, Humphreys, Peltier; Revan, Rathbone, Cafu, Rinomhota, Clucas, Ferguson; Wyke, Nombe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johansson, Phillips Defenders: Revan, Kioso, Humphreys, Bramall, Seriki, Odofin, Blackett, Morrison, Peltier, Hall, Durose Midfielders: Cafú, Rinomhota, Tiehi, Clucas, Lindsay, Ferguson, Rathbone Forwards: Appiah, Green, Hugill, Wyke, Nombe, Eaves

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 13/12/23 Championship Rotherham United 0 - 2 West Bromwich Albion 07/04/23 Championship Rotherham United 3 - 1 West Bromwich Albion 17/12/22 Championship West Bromwich Albion 3 - 0 Rotherham United 24/07/19 Friendly Rotherham United 1 - 1 West Bromwich Albion 27/04/19 Championship West Bromwich Albion 2 - 1 Rotherham United

