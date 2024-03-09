Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Werder Bremen will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga at the Weserstadion on Saturday. Dortmund are fourth in the standings, 20 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Werder Bremen are further behind in eighth, with 30 points from 24 matches.

In the nine matches they have played this year, Dortmund have only lost one game and will be confident they can get three more points away from home. Bremen will find it difficult to beat Dortmund based on recent form. They are heading into the game on the back of a defeat at the hands of Hoffenheim.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Date: March 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 5.30 pm GMT Venue: Weserstadion

The match will be played at the Weserstadion on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game, whereas live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Werder Bremen team news

Justin Njinmah is expected to start over Nick Woltemade. He has netted five goals this season, complementing the offensive efforts of Marvin Ducksch, a former Dortmund youth player.

Despite his contributions, Werder Bremen's defense continues to suffer in the absence of captain Marco Friedl and Olivier Deman, the latter missing due to a suspension.

Bremen predicted XI: Zetterer, Malatini, Groß, Jung, Lynen, Weiser, Schmid, Stage, Agu, Njinmah, Ducksch.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pavlenka, Zetterer, Dos Santos Haesler Defenders: Veljković, Pieper, Stark, Malatini, Röcker Midfielders: Keïta, Weiser, Stage, Schmid, Bittencourt, Lynen, Agu, Jung, Groß, Rapp Forwards: Borré, Kownacki, Ducksch, Njinmah, Woltemade, Opitz

Borussia Dortmund team news

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will be without Sebastién Haller, the striker who triumphed in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023, as they continue their impressive form with only one loss in nine competitive matches in 2024.

Niclas Fullkrug will be hoping to make an impact against his former team and he is a guaranteed starter on Saturday.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel, Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Sabitzer, Can, Malen, Brandt, Adeyemi, Füllkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lotka, Meye, Kobel Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Bauza Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/10/23 Borussia Dortmund 1 - 0 Werder Bremen Bundesliga 11/02/23 Werder Bremen 0 - 2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 20/08/22 Borussia Dortmund 2 - 3 Werder Bremen Bundesliga 18/04/21 Borussia Dortmund 4 - 1 Werder Bremen Bundesliga 16/12/20 Werder Bremen 1 - 2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

Useful links