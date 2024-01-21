How to watch today's Lions vs. Buccaneers NFL divisional playoff game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & rosters

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The NFL playoffs are in full swing, and one of the biggest remaining playoff matchups is the NFC Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions (13-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-8) at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Wild Card Weekend was a thrilling affair, with some amazing games and some upsets. One of those surprises was the Baker Mayfield and the Bucs masterclass in the 32-9 victory over the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in the wildcard round's final game Monday night, where the quarterback looked phenomenal.

The Bucs have a great side and are clicking into top gear just at the right moment. They’ll be a great matchup for this talented Detroit Lions side, who was barely able to edge out the Rams 24-23 at home. It was Detroit’s first playoff victory in 32 years. Who will punch their ticket to this season's NFC Championship Game?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Lions vs Buccaneers: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, January 21, 2023 Kickoff time 8:00 p.m. GMT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Lions vs Buccaneers on TV & stream live online

The Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL in the United Kingdom. To watch, a Sky Stream subscription will cost you £26/month for 18 months. Alternatively, you can choose a 31-day rolling subscription for £29 per month, giving you the flexibility to cancel at one month's notice.

Lions vs Buccaneers rosters & injury reports

Detroit Lions team news

The Detroit Lions' final injury report for their Divisional Round clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is pretty light.

The Lions only ruled out one player due to injury, with WR and primary return specialist Kalif Raymond set to miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury.

TE Sam LaPorta (knee) and ER James Houston (ankle) are each listed as questionable. LaPorta was limited in the final two days of practice, while Houston, who was activated off the injured reserve on Thursday, is still dealing with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 2.

Players Offense Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper, Jonah Jackson, Kayode Awosika, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell, Colby Sorsdal, Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams, Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds Defence John Cominsky, Josh Paschal, Charles Harris, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Benito Jones, Isaiah Buggs, Brodric Martin, Aidan Hutchinson, Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Anthony Pittman, Trevor Nowaske, Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Cameron Sutton, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore, Jerry Jacobs, Chase Lucas, Brian Branch, Will Harris, Tracy Walker III, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Kerby Joseph Special Teams Riley Patterson, Jack Fox, Kalif Raymond, Craig Reynolds, Khalil Dorsey

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be travelling to Motown to face the Detroit Lions in the second round of the NFC playoffs at near-full strength. The Bucs have three questionable players in ER Shaquil Barrett (ankle), RB Chase Edmonds (toe), and QB John Wolford (illness). The former two were limited participants in practice on Friday, and are both expected to suit up sooner rather than later.

Players Offense Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask; Sean Tucker, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Rachaad White; Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rakim Jarrett, Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins; Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Cade Otton, David Wells; Matt Feiler, Luke Goedeke, Robert Hainsey, Nick Leverett, Cody Mauch, Justin Skule, Aaron Stinnie, Brandon Walton, Tristan Wirfs Defence Greg Gaines, William Gholston, Mike Greene, Logan Hall, Pat O'Connor, Calijah Kancey, Vita Vea; Shaquil Barrett, K. J. Britt, Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis, YaYa Diaby, Cam Gill, Anthony Nelson, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Markees Watts, Devin White; Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Dee Delaney, Josh Hayes, Christian Izien, Kaevon Merriweather, Zyon McCollum, Ryan Neal, Derrek Pitts, Antoine Winfield Jr Special Teams Jake Camarda, Chase McLaughlin, Zach Triner

Lions vs Buccaneers head-to-head record

Date Match Scoreline 10/16/2023 Lions 20-26 Buccaneers 12/26/2020 Buccaneers 47-7 Lions 12/15/2019 Lions 38-17 Buccaneers 08/25/2018 Buccaneers 30-33 Lions 10/12/2017 Buccaneers 21-24 Lions

