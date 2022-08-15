WATCH: Liverpool star Nunez sent off with straight red for headbutt in Anfield debut

Darwin Nunez was dismissed early in the second half of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace on Monday

Nunes sent off in the 57th minute of home debut

Liverpool trailed 1-0 at the time

But Diaz strike levelled score moments later

WHAT HAPPENED? Darwin Nunez was sent off in the second half of Monday's clash with Crystal Palace for a headbutt on Joachim Andersen after the two had tussled in the box just moments earlier.

The dismissal proved to be the end of a miserable home debut for Nunez, who will now miss out on a clash with Manchester United this weekend due to suspension. Nunez's red card comes following a relatively hot start for the former Benfica star, who had scored in his first two competitive matches for the club.